Kaden Davis Impressing Coaches, Could Make a Push for Spot on Bears' Initial 53-man Roster
Kaden Davis in mid-June, after he had spent several months with the Houston Gamblers of the UFL, and with training camp winding down, he has made a strong push for a spot on Chicago's initial 53-man roster. An undrafted free agent in 2022, Davis has spent time with the Broncos, Cardinals, and Lions and appeared in three regular-season games for the Browns over the past two seasons. Working primarily as a special teamer, he has been given some run with the first-team offense, and on Wednesday special teams coordinator Richard Hightower couldn't help but sing his praises. "Kaden was a great acquisition that the front office made," he told reporters. "He works his tail off, really a joy to be around... I'm happy and excited to see what he'll bring to the table this week. He'll get more opportunities." The Bears pass-catching group is loaded at the top with tight end Colston Loveland and receivers Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, so even if Davis makes the team, offensive opportunities will be few and far between, but he has become an easy player to root for and should see plenty of involvement in Chicago's preseason finale against the Titans.
Source: Larry Mayer
Source: Larry Mayer