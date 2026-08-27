Cedric Tillman Released by Browns
Cedric Tillman, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Tillman flashed in a three-game stretch midway through the 2024 season, but a serious concussion ended his year, and he has been unable to find any consistent production since. The Browns spent two top-40 picks on wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft, and with rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston joining veteran Jerry Jeudy and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to top a deep and dynamic group of pass-catchers, Tillman was viewed as a long-shot to make the initial 53-man roster. With the roster cut deadline approaching on Sunday, Tillman will now need to clear waivers to become a free agent at a difficult time on the NFL calendar, making him a potential candidate to return to Cleveland's practice squad.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter