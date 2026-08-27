Amon-Ra St. Brown as Reliable as Ever
Amon-Ra St. Brown, and as pointed out by Lions senior writer Tim Twentyman, that was again the case during Wednesday's practice. In a fourth-and-two scenario during full-team work, St. Brown beat cornerback D.J. Reed with a nifty inside move and took a well-placed pass from Jared Goff for a 32-yard touchdown. The three-time All-Pro has become one of the most reliable receivers in the league, with that consistency translating to three straight WR3 fantasy finishes. Hitting at least 115 receptions in each of those seasons, St. Brown remains a safe bet to earn targets while his elite red zone usage has led to triple-digit touchdowns every year since 2023. Barring injury, few conceivable paths could lead the four-time Pro Bowler to finish outside the top-five at the position, and he is RotoBaller's WR4 for 2026.
Source: Tim Twentyman
Source: Tim Twentyman