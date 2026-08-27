Emanuel Wilson's Short-Term Value Slipping Away
Emanuel Wilson has flashed some upside in the past, but he may have trouble carving out a consistent role early in the 2026 season. Initially, it seemed like Wilson might step in as an every-down back ahead of both Zach Charbonnet (knee) and Jadarian Price, but the fact that he hasn't touched the ball in either preseason game should be concerning. Prince now seems like the favorite to lead Seattle's backfield, winning the job over Wilson, George Holani, and Velus Jones Jr. In particular, Wilson is no longer the ideal Seattle running back to roster in redraft or dynasty leagues. RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings have Wilson ranked #73 at the running back position, which keeps him off the radar as long as Price and (eventually) Charbonnet are healthy.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller