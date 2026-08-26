Malik Davis Could Still Earn RB2 Job in Dallas
Javonte Williams "is a question mark." They are not even sure anyone besides Williams has a solid spot on the roster, but "one would assume" that Malik Davis "has done enough to remain the backup." Second-year back Jaydon Blue played well in the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals last week, though, as did Phil Mafah, who turned his only carry into a trip to paydirt. Blue is younger and has more all-around upside, but the 27-year-old Davis is not going away and could at least open the 2026 season as Williams' primary backup until further notice. Mafah and Israel Abanikanda are probably more on the 53-man roster bubble. In the long run in 2026, Blue figures to have the best chance to unseat Davis as Dallas' RB2 if everyone remains healthy. Davis had 52 rushing attempts last year for a career-high 250 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in 10 games played, and his efficiency carries some weight. He has some handcuff appeal in deeper fantasy leagues, but if you are looking for pure upside in that role, Blue is probably the better bet.
Source: DallasCowboys.com - Nick Eatman
Source: DallasCowboys.com - Nick Eatman