Malik Washington Strengthening His Hold on a Starting Role
Malik Washington has strengthened his redraft outlook by holding onto a prominent role in one of the NFL's most unsettled receiving corps. Washington opened the preseason with Miami's first-team offense against the Commanders and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards, including receptions on the Dolphins' first two offensive plays. He did not play against the Giants on Saturday, but Miami's current depth chart still lists him as a starter alongside Caleb Douglas and Jalen Tolbert. Washington also brings useful returning production after catching 46 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns last season, while adding 110 rushing yards and another score on 17 carries. The ceiling remains uncertain. Washington averaged only 6.9 yards per reception in 2025, Douglas has been one of Miami's better camp performers, and Chris Bell is now back in team drills. Still, Washington has done enough to remain near the front of the receiver rotation entering the final week of the preseason. RotoBaller's half-PPR rankings list him as WR81, and his combination of first-team usage and short-area volume makes him a reasonable late-round target in deeper redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller