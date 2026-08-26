Jeremiyah Love Doing Light Agility Work on a Side Field
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was seen doing some agility work with trainers on a side field ahead of Wednesday's training camp practice, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Love suffered a high-ankle sprain in the preseason game on Aug. 13, which puts his Week 1 availability for the contest against the Los Angeles Chargers in question. James Conner (foot) continues to rehab from foot surgery, and Trey Benson (knee) has been ruled out for the entire 2026 season, so Tyler Allgeier is getting even more work as he enters his first year with the team. The 21-year-old Love is making progress, but he will not appear in the team's preseason finale and is just trying to work himself into a position to be active for the regular-season opener on Sept. 13. Love's ankle injury almost guarantees that the Cardinals will ease him back into their backfield early on in his rookie campaign alongside Allgeier, so fantasy managers should be drafting him as an RB2 with upside instead of surefire RB1.
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie