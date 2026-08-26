MarShawn Lloyd a Priority Late-Round Stash Amid Potential RB Suspension
MarShawn Lloyd is quickly becoming a priority late-round fantasy stash in 2026 amidst the news that the Packers are bracing for a potential suspension for starting RB Josh Jacobs. Nothing is certain right now, and Jacobs might only be facing a short three- or four-game suspension, but the potential for Jacobs to miss games early in the year will only boost Lloyd's appeal. The 25-year-old former third-rounder in 2024 from USC has only played in one NFL game due to injuries, but he has plenty of potential, and the Packers remain firmly committed to him going forward. In the team's preseason win over the Denver Broncos last Friday, Lloyd rushed six times for 17 yards and caught his only target for an 11-yard touchdown. All signs point to Lloyd having the inside track on the RB2 job over Chris Brooks in Green Bay to begin the 2026 season, so if the NFL slaps a suspension on Jacobs, Lloyd would be in line for lead-back duties. RotoBaller has Lloyd ranked as the RB49 right now. Fantasy managers who select Jacobs as their RB2 should be handcuffing Lloyd to him in the later rounds.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman