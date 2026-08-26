Dak Prescott Proving He Can Still Use His Legs as Needed
Dak Prescott is entering his 11th season, and according to team staff writer Nick Eatman, he still has the speed to make off-platform plays as needed. In the team's first local training camp practice on Tuesday night, Prescott showed off the quickness and pocket presence that have defined much of his career, twice scrambling for touchdowns while working in the red zone. While Prescott has relied less on his legs after a handful of serious injuries, last topping 250 rushing yards in 2019, his escapability and ability to keep drives alive have contributed to keeping the Cowboys' offense among the league's most potent throughout his career while making him one of the most underrated fantasy performers in recent years. When playing at least 16 games in a season, Prescott has not finished outside the top eight of the position since 2018, making him one of the safest late-round quarterbacks to target in 2026 drafts.
Source: Nick Eatman
Source: Nick Eatman