Troy Franklin is No Longer a Flashy Fantasy Target
Troy Franklin fell down the depth chart this past offseason after the team traded for Jaylen Waddle from Miami. Not only did Franklin slip to No. 3 in the wide receiver pecking order, but he hasn't exactly made a compelling case for more volume. In Week 2 of the preseason, he played 16 snaps but didn't fetch a single target. Last year, he was the WR31 in PPR leagues with 709 yards and six touchdowns, but he might have trouble eclipsing those same numbers in his new role behind both Waddle and Courtland Sutton. The good news for Franklin is that his quarterback and former college teammate, Bo Nix (ankle), is back from injury, but we're still not very confident in the 23-year-old receiver for fantasy purposes as long as Waddle and Sutton are healthy. As it stands, Franklin is the WR102 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller