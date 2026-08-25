Jason Sanders the Favorite to Win Kicking Job with the Jets
Jason Sanders is the favorite to win the starting job in 2026. Since the team released Cade York on Tuesday, Sanders is likely to be the Jets' kicker this season, assuming they don't make any other additions. In seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Sanders has made less than 85% of his field goal attempts, and he missed all of 2025 due to a hip injury sustained while warming up before a preseason game. Sanders will have tough shoes to fill in New York, where the Jets' kicker made a league-high 97% of his field goal attempts in 2025. Given his injury history and accuracy issues, along with the Jets' low-ranked offensive attack, Sanders should not be a target at kicker in fantasy drafts.
Source: Ryan Dunleavy - NY Post
Source: Ryan Dunleavy - NY Post