Anthony Richardson Sr. to Start in Preseason Finale
Anthony Richardson Sr. is expected to start the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. Richardson, a second-year quarterback, is competing for the backup role behind starter Daniel Jones. Both quarterbacks have struggled in the preseason, with neither throwing a touchdown in two games. The former fourth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has completed 50.6% of his passes for 2,400 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 17 career games. If Richardson struggles in Sunday's preseason game, the team could pivot to Leonard as the backup and potentially move on from the talented quarterback. Fantasy managers should avoid both Richardson and Leonard, as even if Jones suffers an injury, neither offers enough security to start in lineups this season.
Source: Around the NFL
Source: Around the NFL