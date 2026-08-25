Ty Chandler Expected to Miss 2026 Season
Ty Chandler (knee) is expected to miss the 2026 season, head coach Kellen Moore said Tuesday, according to Katherine Terrell. Chandler suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams after spending the summer competing for a reserve role in New Orleans' backfield. The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Saints in March following four seasons in Minnesota. His 2025 campaign was also derailed by a knee injury, limiting him to three games, 17 carries for 47 yards and three catches for 11 yards. Chandler had been involved on special teams this summer as well, including an 86-yard kickoff return in the preseason opener. Moore's update removes another option from the Saints' backfield before Week 1.
Source: Katherine Terrell
Source: Katherine Terrell