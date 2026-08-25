Emeka Egbuka Still Not Practicing
Emeka Egbuka (toe) was not seen at training camp practice on Tuesday, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Egbuka has been described as both day-to-day and week-to-week since spraining his toe on Aug. 12, and he has not returned to team drills. The 23-year-old's vague status will not help his fantasy football draft stock in the coming weeks, and he is almost certain to sit out the team's preseason finale this Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We might not have a better idea of his Week 1 availability for a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals until the week before the regular season kicks off. With Jalen McMillan also missing time with an injury, rookie third-round receiver Ted Hurst has stood out in recent practices and could have a bigger role than anticipated early on in 2026 if Egbuka is out or limited in Week 1. When healthy, Egbuka is expected to have a bigger role in Tampa's new offense now that veteran Mike Evans is in San Francisco. The former 19th overall pick from Ohio State had a nice 63-938-6 line in 17 games as a rookie, making him a WR2 target in 2026 with upside.
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman