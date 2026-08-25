Elijah Sarratt Making a Case for More Work
Elijah Sarratt still has plenty of bodies ahead of him, but the fourth-round rookie has helped himself this summer. Sarratt caught six of seven targets for 66 yards in the preseason opener against Philadelphia, leading Baltimore in catches and receiving yards before losing a fumble in the second half. The follow-up against Minnesota was much quieter, just one catch for three yards, though he also flashed during the joint practices by shaking a Vikings defender in one-on-ones. Baltimore took Sarratt 115th overall after he scored an FBS-leading 15 receiving touchdowns at Indiana last season. Getting onto the field regularly is the hard part. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are locked in as starters, with Devontez Walker and fellow rookie Ja'Kobi Lane currently ahead of Sarratt on the depth chart. RotoBaller has him 308th overall and WR116. That keeps him out of normal redraft plans, but Sarratt has done enough this summer to improve his standing as a deep-league stash.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller