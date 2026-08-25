Skyler Bell Returns to Practice on Monday
Skyler Bell (groin) was back on the practice field on Monday after being sidelined for more than two weeks with a groin injury. Fortunate to have avoided serious injury throughout his four-year collegiate career, the absence was a new experience for Bell and one he was happy to put behind him. "I felt like a kid in a candy store," he told reporters after practice. "I've been out for a little minute. I haven't actually missed this much time ever in football, so it was just so good to be back out there with the guys." The fourth-round pick out of Connecticut had enjoyed a strong start to camp before the injury, but his time away will leave him playing catch-up, and it is unclear if he will participate in Buffalo's final preseason outing against the Steelers on Thursday. At RotoBaller's WR119, Bell is not a player who needs to be drafted, but his participation should be monitored early in the season as the Bills look to find production behind DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir.
Source: Mike Maynard
Source: Mike Maynard