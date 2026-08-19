Jake Knapp Riding Strong Form Into the BMW Championship

Aug 19, 2026, 10:41 AM ET
Despite losing strokes with the putter, Jake Knapp put together a strong showing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing T7 and recording his second T13 or better result in his last three events. He now turns to the BMW Championship, where distance off the tee and long iron play could be pivotal. Knapp ranks 50th off the tee (+0.223 strokes per round), 19th on approach (+0.479), 15th in putting (+0.453), 16th in driving distance, and 50th in proximity from 200+ yards. After dealing with injuries for much of the last few months, Knapp enters the week 35th in the FedExCup standings and will need at least a three-way T16 to have a chance at moving into the top 30 and advancing to the Tour Championship. At $8,200 on DraftKings, Knapp offers strong value and has the upside to make another push.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour