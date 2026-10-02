Jalen Duren Agrees to Five-Year, $200 Million Deal with Pistons
Oct 2, 2026, 9:08 AM ETAll-NBA center Jalen Duren has agreed to a five-year, $200 million fully guaranteed contract to return to the Detroit Pistons, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The deal ends a prolonged restricted free agency standoff just before his $9.6 million qualifying offer expired. The 22-year-old broke out in 2025-26, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting across 70 starts. With Isaiah Stewart traded to Memphis in June, Duren should face little competition for center minutes, as John Collins projects as the main frontcourt alternative. That makes him a points, rebounds, and field-goal percentage anchor, even with just 0.8 blocks per game. The bigger question is whether Duren can sustain his scoring after it slipped to 10.2 points per game in the playoffs.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Dru Smith Out a Couple of Weeks with Calf Strain
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 2, 2026, 9:02 AM ETMiami Heat guard Dru Smith (calf) will miss a couple of weeks with a strained right calf, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. The 28-year-old called the timing "terrible" and "very frustrating" after entering camp as the projected backup behind Davion Mitchell. Smith averaged 5.6 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 16.3 minutes across 70 games last season. Ryan Conwell, Tre Donaldson, and Pelle Larsson should get more ball-handling opportunities while he is sidelined. Smith's steals can help when he's on the floor, but his limited offensive role keeps his fantasy ceiling fairly modest.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Kyle Anderson Dealing With Knee Issue
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 1, 2026, 9:48 PM ETAccording to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, Toronto Raptors forward Kyle Anderson (knee) was unavailable for Thursday's scrimmage due to a bruised right knee. The 33-year-old's injury appears minor, but it's unclear whether he will be able to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against Miami. Anderson is battling for a frontcourt rotation spot after signing a one-year deal with the Raptors in July.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Josh Lewenberg
Isaiah Stevens Inks Contract With Bulls
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 1, 2026, 9:33 PM ETFree agent point guard Isaiah Stevens signed on with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. In July, Sacramento waived the 25-year-old, but he is set to see another opportunity in the Windy City. Stevens has been unable to make his mark so far in his short NBA career, recording just six outings across two seasons. He will likely begin the 2026-27 campaign in the G League.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Chicago Bulls
Stephen Curry Expected to Start Warriors Preseason Opener
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 1, 2026, 9:18 PM ETDanny Emerman of the SFStandard.com reports that Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is expected to start Sunday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry recently signed a two-year, $116 million contract extension and was seen with the team's first unit during 5-on-5 work on Thursday. The star point guard averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.4 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes across 43 games last campaign, with injuries, including runner's knee, limiting his availability. Jimmy Butler III (knee) is expected to miss the start of 2026-27, so Curry will likely take on heavy minutes early on.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Danny Emerman
Jamal Shead Agrees to 3-Year Extension With Raptors
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 1, 2026, 8:59 PM ETAccording to Shams Charania of ESPN, guard Jamal Shead has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract extension wth the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. The Raptors will retain their backup point guard through the 2029-30 campaign. The 24-year-old averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.7 rebounds over 22.6 minutes per contest in 82 games last season. Shead's fantasy value will likely remain low in 2026-27, with Immanuel Quickley ingrained as the starter.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Miles McBride Wants to Stay in New York
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 1, 2026, 9:36 AM ETNew York Knicks guard Miles McBride is entering the final season of his contract with an uncertain long-term future, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. The 26-year-old, who will earn $3.96 million this season, said he would love to finish his career in New York, but the Knicks' desire to remain below the second apron could complicate a new deal. McBride averaged a career-high 12.0 points in 26.3 minutes across 41 games last season while shooting 41.3 percent from three. A trade remains possible if New York decides it cannot afford his next contract, and a move could give McBride a larger fantasy role depending on where he lands.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James L. Edwards III
Ryan Nembhard Agrees to Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 1, 2026, 9:28 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, Ryan Nembhard has agreed to a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets. Denver is expected to waive KJ Simpson to open the spot. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Gonzaga before averaging 6.6 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes across 60 games with Dallas as a rookie, including 27 starts. He capped the season with a franchise-record 23 assists in a regulation game against Chicago. Nembhard will sit behind Jamal Murray and Tyus Jones for point guard minutes, while his two-way deal limits him to 50 active NBA games. His passing ability makes him an interesting depth option if Denver needs another ball handler.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Noah Penda Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 1, 2026, 9:18 AM ETOrlando Magic forward Noah Penda (hamstring) is being brought along carefully after tweaking his hamstring, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Head coach Sean Sweeney said Orlando doesn't want Penda doing too much during two-a-day practices early in camp. The 21-year-old averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.8 minutes across 59 games as a rookie before posting 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game in Summer League. Penda is trying to earn a larger role in a crowded Orlando forward rotation, so getting back to full work ahead of the Oct. 7 preseason opener would give him more time to make his case.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Oso Ighodaro Competing for Starting Center Job
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 1, 2026, 9:12 AM ETPhoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro isn't assuming the starting job is his while Mark Williams (shoulder) is sidelined. Ighodaro told Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic that he has been competing with Khaman Maluach for the past two months and believes the role still has to be earned. The 24-year-old averaged 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 0.9 steals in 27.4 minutes across 22 games without Williams last season. That production gives Ighodaro a useful fantasy path if he wins significant minutes, though his 45.3 percent free-throw shooting remains a clear drawback.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
Morez Johnson Jr. Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 1, 2026, 9:05 AM ETDallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. (lower leg) is being eased through training camp because of soreness, according to Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports. Head coach Dusty May said Dallas is managing the rookie's workload and that Johnson participated in every other live session during Wednesday's practice. The No. 9 pick averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 62.3 percent shooting for Michigan last season before posting 18.5 points, 2.5 steals, and 3.0 blocks across two Summer League games. With Santi Aldama (knee) and Dereck Lively II (foot) also limited, Johnson has an opportunity to push for rotation minutes once he is fully participating.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ron Harrod Jr.
Damian Lillard Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:55 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said he expects to start alongside point guard Ja Morant this season. Speaking at his media availability on Tuesday, Lillard said, "As far as I know, Ja will start, I will start, and Deni will start ... that's as far as I know." Lillard signed with the Blazers during the 2025 offseason while recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered with the Milwaukee Bucks during that postseason. In his last season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in over 36 minutes per game. With him back and healthy, he joins a crowded backcourt that includes Morant, Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, and Shaedon Sharpe. Lillard will likely see minutes restrictions as he enters his 14th season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jason Quick
Gui Santos in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:40 PM ETGolden State Warriors small forward Gui Santos is in the mix for a starting spot this season. Head coach Steve Kerr said there will be "an open competition" for the three other starting spots alongside point guard Stephen Curry and power forward Draymond Green. With Jimmy Butler (knee) recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in January, Santos has a real chance to start early in the season. In 68 games last season, Santos averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in just over 20 minutes per game. After Butler tore his ACL, the fourth-year forward averaged more than 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game. While he finished strong, adding rookie Yaxel Lendeborg could make it tougher for Santos to produce at the same level he did late in the 2025-26 season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Luca Evans
Joel Embiid to Have Workload Managed this Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:26 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will have his workload carefully managed as he enters his 11th NBA season. Head coach Nick Nurse said the team had extensive conversations about managing Embiid's and 41-year-old LeBron James' workloads this season, including how they will handle back-to-back nights. Over the last three seasons, Embiid has played 96 of 246 available games, missing time due to knee, ankle, and other injuries. He remains as productive as any center in the league, averaging 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in under 32 minutes per game last season. However, with the additions of Jaylen Brown and James, Embiid's per-game production may not match what it was in years past. Along with his health concerns and the possible workload restriction, Embiid is a risky option for the 2026-27 season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Aaronson
Anthony Black Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:18 PM ETOrlando Magic point guard Anthony Black (ankle) is considered day-to-day after a minor ankle sprain sustained during voluntary workouts this offseason. Head coach Sean Sweeney said Black is "Day-to-day, and they're just being smart about it." In his third season with the Magic, Black has averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in just under 30 minutes per game. With injuries to Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs last season, Black took on a larger role and had a career season. Now that both are healthy as we enter the 2026-27 season, Black will likely return to the bench and shouldn't be drafted any higher than a late-round pick in fantasy drafts.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jason Beede
LeBron James to Have Workload Managed This Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:06 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers small forward LeBron James will have his workload carefully managed as he enters his 24th career season. Head coach Nick Nurse said the team had extensive conversations about managing both James' and Embiid's workloads this season, including how they will handle back-to-back nights. In 2025-26, James played 60 games, averaging over 33 minutes per night, and will turn 42 in late December. He remains as productive as he has been throughout his career, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while operating as the third option behind guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. In a crowded situation with Philadelphia and a possible workload restriction in 2026-27, James doesn't have the same upside he did in recent seasons.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Aaronson
Larry Nance Jr. Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:42 AM ETIndiana Pacers forward/center Larry Nance Jr. (hamstring) is limited to 5-on-0 work at the start of training camp, according to Tony East of Forbes. Head coach Rick Carlisle said the 33-year-old suffered the injury a little over two weeks ago and expressed optimism that Nance could be a full participant within another week or two. Nance averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes across 35 games with Cleveland last season. With Ivica Zubac and Jay Huff already in the center rotation, Nance may have to settle for a smaller reserve role once healthy, keeping his fantasy appeal fairly limited.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East
Matas Buzelis Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:33 AM ETChicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis expects more offensive freedom under new head coach Tiago Splitter and wants to attack the rim more this season, according to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. The 21-year-old said he focused on adding strength after feeling he settled for too many three-pointers last year. Buzelis averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 34.9 percent from three and 58.3 percent on two-point attempts. More drives and midrange work could help him get to the line more often while improving his shot selection. With Josh Giddey and rookie Caleb Wilson also needing touches, Buzelis finding better scoring opportunities could be key to another step forward.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
Cam Whitmore Stands Out Early in Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:25 AM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cam Whitmore made a strong first impression at training camp, according to Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports. Head coach David Adelman singled out the 22-year-old as one of the players who stood out on the first day, continuing the positive feedback Whitmore has received since joining Denver on a two-way contract. He averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes across 21 games with Washington last season before a shoulder-related venous condition ended his year. Whitmore still has to earn a place in Denver's rotation, but the early praise gives him a chance to make a case for regular reserve minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ryan Blackburn
Kon Knueppel Iffy for Opening Night
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:19 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) remains uncertain for the Oct. 21 season opener in Brooklyn, according to Owen Watterson of Sports Illustrated. General manager Jeff Peterson said Monday that he "doesn't know" whether Knueppel will be ready, though the 21-year-old said he is no longer dealing with pain. Knueppel will miss the entire preseason after averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while leading the league with 273 three-pointers as a rookie. Charlotte wants him handling more playmaking responsibility this season following the departures of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. If Knueppel misses time, Grayson Allen and Sion James could pick up extra perimeter minutes, while Brandon Miller and Coby White would have more offense to absorb.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Owen Watterson
Rudy Gobert Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:12 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert said shooting was part of his offseason work and has joined his teammates for three-point drills during training camp. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year went 0-for-5 from deep last season, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect three-pointers to suddenly become part of his game. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks while leading the league with a 68.2 percent field-goal percentage. His 52.6 percent mark from the free-throw line remains the bigger shooting concern. With LaMelo Ball now running the offense, Gobert should continue getting plenty of chances around the rim while providing strong rebounds, blocks, and field-goal efficiency.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Andrew Dukowitz