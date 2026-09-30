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See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Anthony Black Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain

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Sep 30, 2026, 9:18 PM ET

Orlando Magic point guard Anthony Black (ankle) is considered day-to-day after a minor ankle sprain sustained during voluntary workouts this offseason. Head coach Sean Sweeney said Black is "Day-to-day, and they're just being smart about it." In his third season with the Magic, Black has averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in just under 30 minutes per game. With injuries to Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs last season, Black took on a larger role and had a career season. Now that both are healthy as we enter the 2026-27 season, Black will likely return to the bench and shouldn't be drafted any higher than a late-round pick in fantasy drafts.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jason Beede
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:06 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers small forward LeBron James will have his workload carefully managed as he enters his 24th career season. Head coach Nick Nurse said the team had extensive conversations about managing both James' and Embiid's workloads this season, including how they will handle back-to-back nights. In 2025-26, James played 60 games, averaging over 33 minutes per night, and will turn 42 in late December. He remains as productive as he has been throughout his career, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while operating as the third option behind guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. In a crowded situation with Philadelphia and a possible workload restriction in 2026-27, James doesn't have the same upside he did in recent seasons.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Aaronson
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

Indiana Pacers forward/center Larry Nance Jr. (hamstring) is limited to 5-on-0 work at the start of training camp, according to Tony East of Forbes. Head coach Rick Carlisle said the 33-year-old suffered the injury a little over two weeks ago and expressed optimism that Nance could be a full participant within another week or two. Nance averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes across 35 games with Cleveland last season. With Ivica Zubac and Jay Huff already in the center rotation, Nance may have to settle for a smaller reserve role once healthy, keeping his fantasy appeal fairly limited.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:33 AM ET

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis expects more offensive freedom under new head coach Tiago Splitter and wants to attack the rim more this season, according to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. The 21-year-old said he focused on adding strength after feeling he settled for too many three-pointers last year. Buzelis averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 34.9 percent from three and 58.3 percent on two-point attempts. More drives and midrange work could help him get to the line more often while improving his shot selection. With Josh Giddey and rookie Caleb Wilson also needing touches, Buzelis finding better scoring opportunities could be key to another step forward.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

Denver Nuggets forward Cam Whitmore made a strong first impression at training camp, according to Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports. Head coach David Adelman singled out the 22-year-old as one of the players who stood out on the first day, continuing the positive feedback Whitmore has received since joining Denver on a two-way contract. He averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes across 21 games with Washington last season before a shoulder-related venous condition ended his year. Whitmore still has to earn a place in Denver's rotation, but the early praise gives him a chance to make a case for regular reserve minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ryan Blackburn
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:19 AM ET

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) remains uncertain for the Oct. 21 season opener in Brooklyn, according to Owen Watterson of Sports Illustrated. General manager Jeff Peterson said Monday that he "doesn't know" whether Knueppel will be ready, though the 21-year-old said he is no longer dealing with pain. Knueppel will miss the entire preseason after averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while leading the league with 273 three-pointers as a rookie. Charlotte wants him handling more playmaking responsibility this season following the departures of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. If Knueppel misses time, Grayson Allen and Sion James could pick up extra perimeter minutes, while Brandon Miller and Coby White would have more offense to absorb.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Owen Watterson
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:12 AM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert said shooting was part of his offseason work and has joined his teammates for three-point drills during training camp. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year went 0-for-5 from deep last season, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect three-pointers to suddenly become part of his game. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks while leading the league with a 68.2 percent field-goal percentage. His 52.6 percent mark from the free-throw line remains the bigger shooting concern. With LaMelo Ball now running the offense, Gobert should continue getting plenty of chances around the rim while providing strong rebounds, blocks, and field-goal efficiency.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Andrew Dukowitz
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:05 AM ET

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle, elbow) has been cleared to be a full go, according to Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal. General manager Zach Kleiman said Edey is currently cleared for full-speed, full-court activity and is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, though Memphis could limit his preseason minutes. Edey hasn't played since Dec. 7 after undergoing ankle and elbow procedures in March. Before being sidelined, he averaged 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks while shooting 63.3 percent across 11 games. Isaiah Stewart and Quinten Post give Memphis other frontcourt options, but Edey's rebounding, blocks, and efficient scoring should keep him firmly in the fantasy mix if he stays healthy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael Cole
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Sep 29, 2026, 10:06 PM ET

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (ankle) has been fully cleared following ankle surgery in January, according to head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka said Tuesday that both Adams and guard Fred VanVleet are "looking good" and that they may play in their preseason games in Macao, China. Before undergoing ankle surgery midway through last season, Adams averaged 5.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in just under 23 minutes per game. With Alperen Sengun likely to start at center for Houston, Adams will likely play off the bench alongside veteran Clint Capela. Heading into his 13th season, Adams is not a fantasy-relevant piece unless Sengun suffers an injury.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ben DuBose
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:56 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson reported to training camp in "impeccable" shape, according to general manager Joe Dumars. Dumars said on Monday, "You can't play 82 games and not be in great shape. And so we talked about him being in impeccable condition, and he has done that." The former first-overall pick has played in fewer than 50% of possible games throughout his NBA career, missing time due to foot and hamstring injuries. When healthy, he produces at a high level, averaging 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 31 minutes per game. Williamson said in his media availability, "I am not where I want to be... I am just not where I need to be and I'm not where I want to be." In 2026-27, Williamson is a high-risk, high-reward option, depending on whether he can stay healthy.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Brett Martel
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:25 PM ET

Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes is expected to get more offensive touches this season. Barnes said on media day Monday that he expects to be "on the ball a lot more than I was, bringing the ball down, pushing the pace, just trying to set everyone up, but also trying to be aggressive myself and try to score the ball." In the 2025-26 season, Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 33.5 minutes per game. With the addition of two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard, many speculated whether Barnes would have the same offensive role in Toronto's offense. However, the speculation that Barnes is a "point guard" for this team is a major boost to his high fantasy value. With his strong two-way skills and his ability to be listed in multiple positions in fantasy lineups, Barnes is a top option in 2026-27.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Michael Grange
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:12 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets small forward Brandon Miller (shoulder) is expected to be a full participant in training camp, according to head coach Jeff Peterson. After undergoing offseason surgery in May of last season, Miller is nearing 100% and expects to be ready for the season opener. In his third season, the former second-overall pick averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, a decline across all three major statistics compared with his strong 2024-25 second season. With LaMelo Ball now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miller is expected to take on a larger on-ball role alongside Kon Knueppel and Coby White. Ranked 52nd in RotoBaller's Points Rankings, Miller is fully healthy heading into a contract season and is a premier breakout candidate in 2026.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Owen Watterson
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Sep 29, 2026, 10:01 AM ET

The Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Rob Dillingham just one day after acquiring him from Chicago for Buddy Hield and cash, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The former No. 8 pick will become a free agent if he clears waivers, though he cannot return to the Bulls. Dillingham saw his role expand after landing in Chicago last February, averaging 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 0.9 steals in 21.5 minutes across 30 games while shooting 30.0 percent from three. Charlotte already has plenty of guards in the mix, so his departure doesn't change much for fantasy. Dillingham's outlook will come down to where he lands next and whether that team can give him steady minutes with the ball in his hands.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:56 AM ET

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey says he has no restrictions entering training camp, according to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. The 23-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle in May after hamstring and ankle issues limited him to 54 games last season. Giddey still posted career highs of 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. Chicago added Norman Powell and Nicolas Claxton during the offseason, giving Giddey another proven scorer and a capable interior target. If his ankle stays healthy, Giddey should remain the primary engine of the Bulls' offense under new head coach Tiago Splitter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:34 AM ET

Dallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. (undisclosed) has been limited early in training camp but is getting closer to full participation, according to Grant Afseth of the Dallas Sports Journal. Head coach Dusty May said the rookie is "working his way back" and is "close" without revealing what has been limiting him. The No. 9 overall pick averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 3.0 blocks across two Summer League games before an illness sidelined him for the final three. Dereck Lively II (foot) and Santi Aldama (knee) have also been limited in camp. May expects Johnson to work his way into the rotation, but his role in a crowded Dallas frontcourt is still taking shape.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:17 AM ET

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Jordan Miller (shoulder) is expected to miss the first half of the season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The 26-year-old underwent the procedure in late August and is scheduled to be re-evaluated six months later. Miller was coming off his best NBA season, averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.8 steals in 22.1 minutes across 60 games before signing a three-year, $15.3 million deal in July. With Brandon Ingram (Achilles) also sidelined, Kobe Sanders should get a better chance to crack the rotation, while Gradey Dick could see additional wing minutes early.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Law Murray
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Los Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) won't be ready for opening night but is making progress in his recovery, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. The 23-year-old underwent surgery in March after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, ending a rookie season in which he averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds across 41 games. Niederhauser had started to earn more playing time late in the year, posting 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in 18.0 minutes over his final five appearances. Brook Lopez and Isaiah Jackson should handle the center minutes early, leaving Niederhauser as a name to revisit once his return gets closer.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Law Murray
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:02 AM ET

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Bradley Beal (knee) won't be ready for the start of training camp because of right knee inflammation, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. The 33-year-old has recovered from the left hip surgery that ended his 2025-26 season after just six games, but the Clippers will now have to monitor another issue. Beal averaged 8.2 points in 20.2 minutes last season, and his regular-season status does not appear to be in serious danger for now. Still, with rookie Keaton Wagler and Max Strus among the Clippers' perimeter options, Beal will need to get healthy and reestablish his role before carrying much fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Law Murray
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:47 PM ET

New York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns will remain a central part of the offense this season, with head coach Mike Brown saying the scheme will continue to run through him while evolving over time. The six-time All-Star averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists across 75 games last season before taking on more playmaking responsibility during the playoffs. Towns averaged 6.6 assists through the first two rounds before that number fell to 3.1 over the final nine games. If the Knicks keep using him as a facilitator from the elbow, even a modest assist increase would add another layer to an already strong fantasy profile.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kristian Winfield
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:38 PM ET

Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach has made a noticeable jump heading into his second season, according to Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports. Devin Booker said the 20-year-old has made "the biggest leap" of any Suns player he saw this summer and called him "way ahead of the curve." Maluach averaged just 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.9 minutes as a rookie before posting 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in Summer League. With Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined for several months, Maluach and Oso Ighodaro are in line for increased center minutes. If Maluach earns the larger share, his rebounding and shot-blocking could quickly put him on the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kellan Olson
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:31 PM ET

Los Angeles Clippers forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) will miss the start of the 2026-27 season after doctors discovered and addressed a partially torn Achilles during his heel surgery in May. Interim president of basketball operations Trent Redden said Monday that there is no firm timetable and that Ingram will be reevaluated around the start of the season. The 29-year-old averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 77 games with Toronto last year. His absence should leave Darius Garland with plenty of creation duties, while Rui Hachimura and rookie Keaton Wagler could see more offensive opportunities. With no return date yet, Ingram carries considerably more draft risk.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tomer Azarly
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