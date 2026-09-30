Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Sep 30, 2026, 9:45 AM ETMiami wide receiver Malachi Toney will finally get to show his talents against Clemson in Week 5. The star wideout did not face Clemson in his freshman year but has supreme confidence heading into this matchup. Through four games, Toney is the WR3 with 109.4 fantasy points on 34 receptions for 564 yards and six touchdowns. Toney has a solid 29.3% target share and a ludicrous 91% catch rate. Toney may be the best slot wide receiver in college football with 132 of his 192 snaps coming from the slot, per PFF. Toney will likely line up frequently against Clemson star cornerback Ashton Hampton in the Week 5 ACC clash. Hampton is only allowing a 28% catch rate on 25 targets for 24.5 yards per game. Toney is ranked as RotoBaller's WR4 heading into the Week 5 matchup, and fantasy owners should feel confident starting him.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
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Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 30, 2026, 9:19 AM ETPitt running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Week 5 against Virginia Tech. The sophomore running back has been dealing with an undisclosed injury all season and has been limited to just one game. In his only game this season, Turner was limited to 11 carries, rushing for 39 yards and catching 4 passes for 69 receiving yards. Turner was suited up for Pitt's Week 3 matchup against Syracuse but did not play, and he did not suit up for the team's Week 4 matchup against Bucknell. Virginia Tech is one of the toughest fantasy matchups for running backs, allowing only 83.3 rushing yards per game. Because of the tough matchup and uncertainty about whether Turner will play, fantasy owners should have a backup plan in place.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 30, 2026, 9:03 AM ETRutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will face his toughest matchup so far this season in Week 5 against No. 6 Indiana. The star wide receiver is having a breakout season and is currently the WR2 after finishing last season as the WR25. Through the first third of the season, the 6'6" wideout has a catch rate of 59% on a 38.5% target share for 550 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. However, heading into Week 5, Duff faces the Hoosiers, who are only allowing 168 passing yards per game. The Hoosiers' pass defense is a little misleading, as in their first three games against non-P4 teams they allowed 126 passing yards per game; however, in Week 4 Northwestern passed for 293 yards on them. Duff is ranked as RotoBaller's WR7 heading into this matchup, and fantasy owners should be starting him anywhere and everywhere.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 30, 2026, 9:01 AM ETOhio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has a tough task in Week 5 against No. 14 Iowa. Smith has been the best wide receiver in college football this season, hauling in 33 of 47 targets for 617 yards and a ridiculous seven touchdowns, for 120.7 fantasy points and an average of 30.17 fantasy points per game. The standout junior is coming off of his best game in his two-plus years as a Buckeye. Against Illinois in Week 4, Smith had 12 receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns, racking up 51.7 fantasy points. The Buckeyes travel to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa in Week 5. Iowa ranks 12th in the country in passing yards allowed per game, allowing only 152 passing yards. However, they have yet to face a receiving threat like Jeremiah Smith. Smith is RotoBaller's WR9 heading into Week 5, and fantasy managers should start him in all leagues.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 2:06 PM ETMichigan running back Savion Hiter set a season high with 14 carries against Iowa but turned them into only 53 yards, adding one reception for 19 yards. Jordan Marshall remained just as involved, rushing 11 times for 59 yards, and the two backs have continued to operate as a committee. Minnesota has allowed only 97.8 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry through four contests, including just 40 rushing yards to Washington last week. Hiter has 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries this season, with both scores coming against UTEP. The increased Week 4 workload is encouraging, but the matchup and Marshall's presence still make Hiter difficult to trust. He is a deeper-league flex and a bench option in standard-sized leagues for Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 2:02 PM ETWake Forest running back Ty Clark III earned his biggest workload of the season at Louisville and responded with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Deuce Lawrence remained involved with 10 carries for 64 yards, but Clark handled both rushing scores and twice as many attempts. Stanford is allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game and was gashed for 268 on the ground by Duke two weeks ago, including 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns from Nate Sheppard. Clark now has 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns through four games, with the Louisville workload providing the strongest evidence yet that his role is growing. Lawrence keeps the backfield from being completely secure, but Clark has a favorable enough setup to use as an RB2 or flex in Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 1:57 PM ET
Colorado is currently expected to start quarterback Isaac Wilson against No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday, according to CBS Sports. Julian Lewis started each of the Buffaloes' first four games but was pulled during last week's 23-13 loss to Baylor after completing 11 of 16 passes for 75 yards. Wilson took over after halftime and finished 12 of 25 for 156 yards and one touchdown. Head coach Deion Sanders has not officially named a starter, telling reporters Tuesday that Colorado will see how practice plays out this week before making a decision. For now, the expectation is that Wilson gets the Week 5 start, but the move has not yet been formally announced.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brian Howell
Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 1:29 PM ETMinnesota running back Darius Taylor returned from a one-game absence against Washington and immediately handled 23 touches, but the efficiency was rough. He finished with 36 yards on 19 carries and caught four passes for another 36 yards, while TJ Thomas produced 78 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Michigan presents an even tougher problem. The Wolverines are allowing only 86.8 rushing yards per game and held Iowa to 58 yards on 24 attempts last week. Taylor's receiving role helps, especially in PPR formats, and Minnesota clearly was willing to put him back into a substantial workload. The combination of Michigan's front and Thomas earning meaningful work lowers the ceiling. Taylor is a risky Week 5 flex and can be benched in shallower leagues if managers have a comparable option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 1:11 PM ETNotre Dame running back Aneyas Williams reclaimed the biggest share of the backfield against Purdue, carrying 14 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. Nolan James Jr. and Jonaz Walton each received seven carries, so one productive afternoon did not turn this into a one-back offense. North Carolina has allowed 123 rushing yards per game, 3.4 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns through three contests, which makes the matchup solid rather than especially soft. Williams has scored four times in four games and continues to get useful work near the goal line, but Notre Dame has enough depth to change the carry distribution from week to week. He is a playable RB2 or flex in Week 5, with touchdown upside carrying more of the appeal than a guaranteed heavy workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 1:01 PM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop had his quietest game of the season against Texas, finishing with 34 yards on 11 carries and three catches for eight yards. Daune Morris also received nine carries, so the backfield remained shared even with Bishop back in the lineup after dealing with a hip issue the previous week. Auburn is a more manageable matchup than Texas, but the Tigers have still allowed only 127 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry through four contests. Florida did expose them two weeks ago, with Jadan Baugh running for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Bishop has 320 rushing yards and four scores this season and remains Tennessee's top fantasy back. The split with Morris keeps him in the RB2 or flex range rather than must-start territory for Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 12:52 PM ETFlorida running back Jadan Baugh keeps producing at a level that makes the matchup almost secondary. He handled 29 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns against Ole Miss, pushing him to 600 rushing yards and an FBS-leading 11 rushing scores through four games. Missouri is not an easy draw. The Tigers have allowed only 100.3 rushing yards per game, 2.8 yards per carry and two rushing touchdowns this season. That is a much stronger run-defense profile than Baugh saw last week. It still is not a reason to bench him. Baugh has rushed for more than 135 yards with multiple touchdowns in every game, and Florida gave him 29 carries even with Duke Clark breaking out behind him. Baugh remains a must-start in Week 5 and one of the safest backs in college fantasy.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 12:43 PM ETLSU running back Dilin Jones has put together two useful games in a row heading into a favorable Week 5 matchup with McNeese. He followed 23 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown at Ole Miss with 14 carries for 63 yards and another score against Texas A&M, adding three catches for 22 yards. McNeese has allowed 861 rushing yards through five games, including 315 to UTRGV, so the matchup itself is not the concern. The bigger question is workload if LSU controls the game early. Harlem Berry ran seven times for 58 yards against Texas A&M and could handle plenty of second-half work in a blowout. Jones has done enough to remain a strong Week 5 start, but his ceiling could depend on how long LSU needs its lead back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Jackson Sparks
Sep 29, 2026, 11:59 AM ETFlorida Gators running back Duke Clark is in the RB2 role behind star ball-carrier Jadan Baugh, but that hasn't kept him from rushing for 259 yards on 32 carries and scoring four total touchdowns in his first four games of the season. He's rushed 19 times for 176 yards and two scores in the first two SEC games of the season against Auburn and Ole Miss. Although he is tough to trust in starting lineups in a complementary role, he is arguably the top handcuff running back in college fantasy football. The Gators' offensive line has been dominant thus far, and Florida is averaging 260 rushing yards per game. If Baugh, who has totaled 55 carries over the last two weeks, has to miss any time this year, Clark has immediate high-end RB1 upside. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should consider stashing him.--Jackson Sparks
Source: ESPN
Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 11:06 AM ETMississippi State has rolled through four straight wins to begin the season, with much of the credit for the Bulldogs' hot start going to quarterback Kamario Taylor. Taylor has been phenomenal for Mississippi State this year, totaling 1,192 yards passing and 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions entering Week 5, when he and the Bulldogs will face No. 7 Alabama. The Crimson Tide are also undefeated, coming off a 49-18 romp over South Carolina last week, during which Alabama held the Gamecocks to just 203 yards passing. Taylor is RotoBaller's QB2 and is projected to score 29.9 fantasy points on Saturday.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 10:58 AM ETFollowing another week with three-plus touchdowns, Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked player at the position with Week 5 action approaching. Williams Jr. finished a win over Minnesota with 239 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns through the air along with a touchdown rushing. He was also sacked seven times and intercepted twice. The Huskies quarterback is projected to score 23.4 fantasy points in a matchup with USC, which allowed Oregon to score 41 points and throw for 366 yards passing during a blowout loss for the Trojans. Williams Jr. has completed 69.3% of his passes while averaging 4.1 yards per carry on the ground this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 10:50 AM ETHouston tight end Patrick Overmyer has been one of the most productive tight ends in the country this season, earning the fifth spot in RotoBaller's positional rankings entering Week 5. Overmyer is coming off a three-reception, 68-yard effort during a win over Georgia Southern and will now face a UCF defense that has allowed 219.5 yards passing per game this season, which is middle of the pack. Overmyer is projected to score 9.4 fantasy points against the Knights. He has totaled 19 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns this year, remaining consistent week in and week out as one of the best plays at the position.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 10:39 AM ETKentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez hopes to contribute more during his team's Week 5 matchup against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Rodriguez is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked tight end and is projected to score 5.9 fantasy points against the Gamecocks pass defense that has allowed 221 yards passing per game this season. Last week, Rodriguez managed just two receptions for 18 yards and has totaled five catches for 40 yards over the past two weeks. South Carolina gave up two catches for 60 yards to Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett in the loss to the Crimson Tide, and Rodriguez is hoping for more of the same in this matchup.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 10:31 AM ETAfter failing to produce much during a loss to Clemson last week, North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman is looking to rebound in Week 5 as the Tar Heels face No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. Thurman recorded just three receptions for 18 yards during the loss to the Tigers, which poured cold water on what had been a red-hot start to the year. Through the first two weeks, Thurman had totaled eight receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown. He now looks to get back on track as RotoBaller's eighth-ranked tight end. Thurman is projected to score 6.8 fantasy points against a stingy Irish pass defense that has allowed just 145.5 yards per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Kari Ashley a Strong Play
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 10:24 AM ETA big week is expected of TCU tight end Kari Ashley as he is RotoBaller's third-ranked tight end entering Week 5 action. The Horned Frogs pass catcher is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points against BYU on Saturday night after a productive outing last week. Ashley finished a loss to UCF with four receptions for 43 yards, which was the fourth straight game in which he recorded at least three receptions. He has totaled 19 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns on the season. BYU has done a nice job defending against opposing passing games this season, limiting opponents to 195 yards passing per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Consistency is Key for Mark Bowman
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 10:18 AM ETUSC tight end Mark Bowman is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked tight end as the Trojans prepare to face Washington on Saturday evening. Bowman is off to a solid start to the 2026 campaign, having recorded 21 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns through his team's first five games of the year. In Week 5, Bowman is projected to score 6.4 fantasy points as he goes up against a Huskies defense that allowed the Minnesota passing game to find the end zone three times in Week 4. This past week, he recorded a six-reception, 44-yard performance in a loss to Oregon. Bowman has at least three receptions in every game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 3:03 PM ETNorthwestern tight end Luke Dehnicke finally turned his early-season role into a breakout at Indiana, catching seven passes for 140 yards in Friday's 29-23 loss. The performance pushed him to 11 receptions for 208 yards through three games, with five of those catches gaining at least 15 yards. The first two weeks were much quieter, so one huge night should not automatically make Dehnicke a set-and-forget starter. The Week 5 setup is interesting, though. Penn State visits Northwestern after allowing Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris to catch five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dehnicke is a strong waiver add and a viable Week 5 streamer, especially for managers replacing a tight end on bye. The upside is real, but another solid target week would make the rest-of-season case much stronger.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN