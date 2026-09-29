Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup

Sep 28, 2026, 1:38 PM ET

Missouri wide receiver Cayden Lee left little doubt about his waiver status against Mississippi State, catching 11 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the game with 16 receptions for 256 yards and two scores, putting him at 27 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns through four games. Lee has at least five receptions in every outing and already has two 100-yard performances. RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column lists him first among wide receiver pickups and notes that this may be the last chance to get him. Florida comes to Columbia next, but Lee is well past the point where the matchup should determine whether he is rostered. He is a must-add and belongs in weekly starting lineups.