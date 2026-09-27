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Joel Edmundson Considered Day-to-Day

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Sep 27, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson (undisclosed) is day-to-day, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Edmundson appeared in all 82 regular-season games last term, but an undisclosed injury could end his ironman streak at the start of 2026-27. The Kings will start the Peter Laviolette era on Sept. 30 against the Colorado Avalanche. Edmundson enjoyed a career year offensively last season, posting 23 points (two goals, 21 assists). He did so on a measly 1.9 shooting percentage, leaving room for improvement.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-2 preseason win over the Anaheim Ducks. The Norwegian veteran was in action for the first time in preseason after recovering from a minor shoulder issue. He set up two even-strength goals and potted a power-play marker. Zuccarello will aim for a sixth consecutive 50-point campaign in 2025-26. Last season, he averaged nearly a point per game, producing 15 goals and 39 assists in 59 appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:34 AM ET

St. Louis Blues defenseman Logan Mailloux sustained an upper-body injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks. He was on the ice for just six shifts, totaling 5:54 of ice time. Mailloux had his rookie campaign in 2025-26, recording 13 points (five goals, eight assists), 80 SOG, 56 blocks, and 93 hits in 67 games. He must recover by Oct. 2 to avoid missing time at the start of his sophomore year. With Tyler Tucker (knee) also battling an injury and unlikely to play in the first game of the season, the Blues' defensive depth could be tested in the opening weeks.--Taavi Pailk
Source: St. Louis Blues
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:27 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (undisclosed) was limited to 8:04 of ice time in Saturday's preseason finale against the Buffalo Sabres. He had his last shift midway through the second period. Penguins head coach Dan Muse told reporters postgame that Rust was still being evaluated. The Penguins have a worrying situation on the frontline, as Ben Kindel (lower body), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Justin Brazeau (lower body), and Andrei Kuzmenko (personal) were already absent on Saturday. The team will be desperate to get some bodies back for opening night on Sept. 30 against the Philadelphia Flyers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins PR
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:18 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) exited early from Saturday's 3-1 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was pulled a few minutes into the third period. Luukkonen had a solid performance, stopping 15 of 17 SOG. Colten Ellis finished the game in Luukkonen's place. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said Luukkonen left due to a "lower-body tweak." This doesn't sound serious, but it's worth monitoring for fantasy managers, especially since Alex Lyon (upper body) is already unavailable. Ultimately, Ellis may get the nod to start the season in net for Buffalo.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sabres.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:13 AM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (undisclosed) didn't complete Saturday's preseason finale against the Montreal Canadiens. Sanderson has been dealing with an undisclosed injury in training camp. There was good news before Saturday's game, as Ottawa announced Sanderson would play, but he made an early exit. Sanderson logged 13:22 of ice time and registered a power-play assist. After the game, the team said Sanderson left for precautionary reasons. This is a good sign that he will be available when the real action starts. The Senators open their 2026-27 campaign on Oct. 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Sep 26, 2026, 11:00 AM ET

St. Louis Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker (knee) isn't expected to be available at the start of the season, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com. The 26-year-old injured his knee in training camp and likely won't have enough time to recover for the season opener against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 2. Tucker held a regular role on the Blues' defense last season, appearing in 69 games. He recorded 17 points (three goals, 14 assists), 68 SOG, 51 blocks, and 100 hits. Youngsters Logan Mailloux and Theo Lindstein could benefit from Tucker's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lou Korac
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:49 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers center Jason Dickinson (foot) will likely miss the start of the 2026-27 campaign. He has re-aggravated a foot injury he had been dealing with during the postseason. The Oilers acquired Dickinson from the Chicago Blackhawks in March and signed him to a five-year, $20 million contract extension in the summer. He is considered an important bottom-six piece, though head coach Mike Babcock must now seek alternatives to start the year.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:39 AM ET

Vancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (shoulder) landed on Injured Reserve Friday. The move is retroactive to Sept. 24. Chytil hurt his shoulder in a preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers. He is considered week-to-week. Fortunately, Chytil avoided another concussion, but he is set to miss some time again. The Canucks begin their 2026-27 campaign on Tuesday against the Oilers. Chytil will center Vancouver's third line when he's ready to return to action. Last season, he was limited to 12 outings, scoring three goals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:28 AM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (head) didn't finish Friday's preseason clash against the Dallas Stars. He was hit in the head by a puck in the second period and didn't take the ice in the third. "Some of it was precautionary," Wild head coach John Hynes said postgame. "It's always a concern when you have a guy that you have to keep him out for precautionary reasons. But as I said, we don't know if it's anything major or not." Faber plays a key role for the Wild, and it would be a huge blow for the team if he isn't available at the start of the season. Fortunately for the team, Faber still has time to recover ahead of the season opener against Nashville on Oct. 1. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:17 AM ET

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (knee) returned to action on Friday against the Minnesota Wild. The former All-Star logged 13:57 of ice time, helping his team win 2-1. This was Seguin's first appearance since suffering an ACL injury last December. Only recently, Stars general manager Jim Nill suggested it was uncertain whether Seguin would be available at the start of the season. Yet it seems he'll be ready for the season opener. At 34, Seguin isn't the player he used to be, but he can still get hot at times. However, injuries have become an issue, as Seguin has appeared in only 47 regular-season games over the past two campaigns.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:10 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has agreed to a two-year, $7.9 million contract extension. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2027 offseason. Last season, Kochetkov missed most of the season due to a hip injury and appeared in only nine regular-season games. When he was in the net, he was reliable, posting a 6-2-0 record, a 2.33 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage, and one shutout. Kochetkov will share the crease with Brandon Bussi this season, working behind a very strong Hurricanes defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Sep 25, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (undisclosed) practiced on Thursday, Joe Haggerty of the Boston Sports Journal reports. He suffered an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's practice session. Fortunately, it wasn't serious, and Lohrei is set to be available for next week's season opener. He is expected to have a larger role in the first few games due to Charlie McAvoy's (suspension) absence. This could give Lohrei early momentum. In 2025-26, he tallied 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 73 games, with 73 SOG, 92 blocks, and a plus-17 rating.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Joe Haggerty
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:51 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens right wing Ivan Demidov (foot) is expected to resume skating on Friday. On Thursday, he missed a second straight practice after being hurt in Monday's preseason game against the Ottawa Senators. Demidov took a shot off his foot. The good news for fantasy managers is that Demidov is expected to rejoin his teammates on Friday, and his status for opening night isn't in doubt. During his rookie campaign in 2025-26, Demidov led all first-year players in scoring with 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games. After proving himself as an elite playmaker, he is looking to improve as a finisher and is expected to take another step this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:40 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins center Ben Kindel (lower body) is considered week-to-week, casting doubt on his status for the season opener on Sept. 30. The 19-year-old was injured Monday in a preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres. He was initially listed as day-to-day, but Kindel's injury appears to be more serious than first thought. Kindel impressed as a teenager during his rookie campaign last season, notching 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 77 appearances. He will fill a middle-six role once healthy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:30 AM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Paul (undisclosed) is day-to-day after leaving Wednesday's preseason game against Ottawa early. Head coach Jim Hiller told reporters he is unsure whether Paul will be available for the team's regular-season opener against Montreal on Sept. 29. The Maple Leafs acquired Paul from the Tampa Bay Lightning in July. He is coming off a disappointing year, in which Paul registered just 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 51 games. A big bounce-back season appears unlikely, especially since Paul is not at 100 percent at the start of the campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:20 AM ET

Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin (lower body) participated fully in Thursday's practice, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Ovechkin missed the start of training camp and skated for only 15 minutes on Wednesday. His full return to practice is a strong sign he will be available for opening night against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 2. A year ago, Ovechkin also dealt with a lower-body injury during the preseason before going on to play in all 82 regular-season games. Even after turning 40, Ovechkin was productive, scoring 32 goals and 64 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tom Gulitti
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:11 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks forward Oliver Moore has landed a contract extension ahead of the new season. Starting next year, he will be on a five-year, $21.25 million deal. Moore had his first full season in the NHL last term, recording 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 51 outings. His season ended early in March due to a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old also made nine appearances in the AHL, scoring a point per game. After averaging less than 13 minutes of ice time in 2025-26, Moore is expected to have a larger role this season, which should improve his numbers across the board.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:04 AM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli signed a six-year, $82.5 million contract extension Thursday. He will earn $13.75 million annually, making Fantilli Columbus' highest-paid player. The 21-year-old was a restricted free agent and didn't participate in training camp because of his contract status. He will now join the team and begin preparing for his fourth NHL campaign. Fantilli posted a career-high 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games last season. He became only the third player in franchise history to record multiple 20-goal seasons before turning 22. Given his age, Fantilli should still have significant upside and is a player fantasy managers should value highly.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) has been listed as week-to-week. The 28-year-old sustained a lower-body injury Tuesday during preseason action after being hit by a puck. Buffalo will face Columbus in its season opener on Oct. 1, and there's a significant possibility Samuelsson might not be in the lineup. That would be a major blow for the Sabres after Samuelsson's breakout campaign in 2025-26. He recorded 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists), 109 SOG, 154 blocks, 132 hits, and a plus-41 rating in 78 games. Olen Zellweger (concussion) was also hurt this week, leaving two holes to fill on defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Associated Press
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:51 AM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper body) is uncertain for the season opener, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reports. Fabbro was injured in Monday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings. On Wednesday, Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness told reporters that Fabbro's recovery "is going to be a little longer than we'd hoped." Columbus opens its season on Oct. 1 against the Buffalo Sabres, so Fabbro still has time to recover. With Damon Severson (shoulder) also racing to get healthy for the season opener, Columbus could already face selection problems. If the blue line isn't at full strength next Thursday, Denton Mateychuk would have an increased role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
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