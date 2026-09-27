Arizona QB Noah Fifita Has Second Straight 4 TD Game
Sep 27, 2026, 5:33 AM ETArizona senior quarterback Noah Fifita threw four touchdown passes for the second consecutive game in Arizona's 34-24 win over Washington State. Arizona's offense has focused more on the passing game in 2026 behind their senior leader. Fifita has 11 touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns in four games. He is also averaging 282.8 passing yards per game. Fifita is 12th in fantasy points in Yahoo! leagues, but is still available in 93% of leagues. Chances are that he is outperforming your fantasy QB, and he likely has an easier schedule. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Jeffrey Overton Jr. Runs Wild On Boston College
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 27, 2026, 5:25 AM ETVirginia Tech sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. had a career game in Tech's 21-14 win over Boston College. Overton had 25 carries for 209 yards and a touchdown. Overton had 200 rushing yards in three games coming into this game. Overton started the season behind Marcellous Hawkins Jr. on the Virginia Tech depth chart, but Overton was the workhorse in this one. Hawkins only carried 10 times for 19 yards. Overton is only rostered in 21% of Yahoo! leagues. He appears to be the RB1 for Virginia Tech and should be added in all leagues. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Jackson Harris Has Breakout Game In Win Over Texas A&M
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 27, 2026, 5:18 AM ETLSU's offense has had no trouble moving the ball this season, but it has been different players who have had big games every week. This week, it was Hawaii transfer Jackson Harris who wowed the Tiger Stadium crowd. Harris caught six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's 35-6 blowout win over Texas A&M. Harris only had five receptions for 117 yards in three games coming into this one. LSU lost star TE Trey'Dez Green against Mississippi last week, and he is still without a timetable for his return. Harris is worth adding for the duration of Green's injury, especially ahead of a Week 5 matchup against McNeese State. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Keelon Russell Breaks Out vs. South Carolina
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 27, 2026, 5:11 AM ETAlabama sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell had the best game of his career in Alabama's 49-18 blowout win over South Carolina. Russell completed 21-of-27 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns. Russell also ran eight times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Russell has scored a rushing touchdown in three of four games this season. The first-time starter has improved in every game this season. Russell is still available in 59% of Yahoo! fantasy leagues. He is worth a look if you need help at quarterback. Alabama's schedule is entering the tougher part, but if you can hold out, his last three games are very favorable at a critical point in your fantasy season. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Whit Weeks Ruled Out For Rest Of Game
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 10:11 PM ETLSU linebacker and team captain was seen heading to the locker room on crutches, wearing a boot on his right foot, during Saturday's game against Texas A&M. It is being reported that the star linebacker suffered a right ankle injury at some point in the game, and it's unclear what the prognosis is. Weeks has been ruled out for the rest of the game. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Lonn Phillips Sullivan Of lsuodyssey.com
Texas Narrowly Beats Tennessee
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 10:00 PM ETThe #1 Texas Longhorns held on late to win 20-17 over #14 Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. The game was mostly a defensive slugfest, as both teams were held to under 300 total yards. Texas quarterback Arch Manning completed 14 of 19 passes for 201 yards and one interception, whereas Tennessee true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 145 passing yards and one touchdown. The touchdown was thrown to Mike Matthews in the last 2 minutes of the game. Tennessee then successfully attempted an onside kick when Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo couldn't haul it in. Tennessee wasn't able to score on the final drive. The star of the game was the Texas pass rush, sacking Tennessee quarterbacks nine times, including five sacks for future pro Colin Simmons.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Smith Scores Four Touchdowns In Win Over Illinois
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 9:45 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith strengthened his Heisman Trophy case on Saturday in a 42-19 win over Illinois. The junior wide receiver caught 12 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns, tallying 51.7 fantasy points. This season, the Buckeye standout has 33 catches for 617 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin finished the game with 39.58 fantasy points, throwing all four of his passing touchdowns to Smith, and he added a rushing touchdown for good measure. Ohio State will face a much tougher defense next week when they go to Kinnick Stadium to take on Iowa, which just beat Michigan in a thriller.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Dante Moore Taken To Hospital
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 9:36 PM ETOregon quarterback Dante Moore was taken off the field on a stretcher after a late hit by USC's Desman Stephens II. Moore was scrambling up the middle of the field and slid before Stephens hit him in the head. Moore immediately seized up and appeared to be concussed before he was stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital. Stephens was immediately ejected and did not appear to be apologetic for the clearly dirty hit; it's unclear if additional punishment will be handed down to Stephens. Transfer junior Dylan Raiola stepped in for Oregon after Moore was injured. Reports said Moore could move his fingers in the locker room before being taken to the hospital.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Connor O'Gara Of The Next Round
Wayshawn Parker Runs All Over Iowa State
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 9:25 PM ETUtah running back Wayshawn Parker dominated Iowa State in a 31-17 victory on Saturday. The junior running back rushed for a career-high 174 yards on 18 carries for a ridiculous 9.7 yards per carry; he also scored twice on the ground. He also caught 5 passes for 65 yards and scored another touchdown. Parker is sure to finish the week as a top-two or three scorer with an absurd 44.4 fantasy points in the game. Utah gets a week off next week before another Big 12 matchup with Kansas in Week 5.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Mason Heintschel Has Second 6 Touchdown Game Of Season
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 9:06 PM ETPitt quarterback Mason Heintschel had his second game this season in which he threw for at least 6 touchdowns. The sophomore slinger finished the game with 43.42 fantasy points, completing 78% of his 37 passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns. He added three carries for 33 rushing yards. In Heintschel's season debut against Miami (Ohio), he scored 48.42 fantasy points and threw for 453 yards and seven touchdowns. However, in Week 2 against UCF, he finished with 9.78 fantasy points and threw for only 212 yards. In Week 3, Heintschel had a similar outing against Syracuse, scoring only 14.02 fantasy points, throwing for 123 yards, and throwing one interception. Pitt's passing game has yet to prove it can be fantasy-viable in more difficult matchups; they'll take on Virginia Tech in Week 5. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Wisconsin Upsets Penn State
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 8:50 PM ETThe Wisconsin Badgers upset #13 Penn State 24-20 on Saturday evening. Penn State led the game 17-0 at halftime, but they fell apart in the second half, giving up 10 unanswered points before scoring a field goal to make it 10-20. Late in the fourth quarter, Wisconsin put together a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Colton Joseph to Eugene Hilton Jr., making it 17-20. Wisconsin's defense promptly forced a three-and-out and gave the offense the ball back with just over two minutes left. Joseph then found senior tight end Jacob Harris for a 72-yard touchdown to take the lead, 24-20. Penn State couldn't score on its final drive. The game marked Wisconsin's first win in Happy Valley since 2003.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Iowa Beats Michigan On Last-Second Touchdown
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 8:35 PM ETIn a cruel twist of fate, #17 Iowa defeated #18 Michigan 20-19 on a last-second touchdown pass. Earlier in the season, Michigan earned a controversial win over Western Michigan on a hail mary that was later reviewed, and the NCAA said it did not follow proper replay-review protocol. Surprisingly, Iowa's passing game, combined with a strong defensive outing, led them to victory. Iowa quarterback Hank Brown completed 60% of his passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns, and 16.68 fantasy points. Junior wide receiver Reece Vander Zee hauled in the game-winning touchdown, which was his second touchdown of the day, in addition to his 66 receiving yards. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood had perhaps his best game of the season, completing 60% of his 28 passes for 276 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and 21.64 fantasy points.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Florida Dominates Ole Miss In Statement Win
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 8:22 PM ETThe #21 Florida Gators beat #4 Ole Miss in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon, 52-28. After last week's emotional win for Ole Miss over LSU, this game seemed like a trap game from the jump. The Rebels' star running back, Kewan Lacy, missed the game due to a shoulder injury. Heisman hopeful Trinidad Chambliss threw for 298 passing yards and one touchdown, adding 44 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for 31.32 fantasy points. Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander caught seven passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, earning 22.9 fantasy points. The real story of the game was Florida's rushing game. The team combined for 302 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Jadan Baugh remained the team's bell-cow back, logging 29 carries for 142 yards, three touchdowns, and 33.9 fantasy points. Sophomore running back Duke Clark had the best game of his season, taking 12 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Sire Gaines A Game-Time Decision
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 10:51 AM ETBoise State's second-leading rusher Sire Gaines (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for the Broncos as they take on Western Michigan on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. "He's considered a true game-time decision, as he'll be evaluated after warm-ups," posted Thamel to X. Gaines has toted 234 yards rushing and two touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season. Western Michigan is allowing 157.7 yards rushing per game this year, including giving up 209 yards on the ground to Rice last week. Gaines finished Week 3 with 102 yards rushing and a touchdown on 17 carries during a win over South Dakota.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Hollywood Smothers Good to Go
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 10:41 AM ETTexas running back Hollywood Smothers (undisclosed) has been removed from the SEC availability report and is good to go for the Longhorns in a critical SEC matchup with Tennessee. "How he warmed up was going to dictate his usage today against Tennessee," posted On3's Pete Nakos to X. Smothers has led the way for the Texas running game with 198 yards rushing and two touchdowns over the first three games of the year. He has also totaled seven receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. Smothers will face a Tennessee defense that has allowed 138 yards rushing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
Optimism That Eric Singleton Will Play vs. Ole Miss
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 10:35 AM ETFlorida wide receiver Eric Singleton (undisclosed) has yet to record a reception this season after exiting the Gators' Week 1 win over Florida Atlantic and subsequently missing his team's next two games of the year, wins over Campbell and Auburn. But there is optimism that he will suit up for Florida this week against Ole Miss. "More optimism for Eric Singleton," said ESPN's Pete Thamel on College Gameday. "(Florida head coach) Jon Sumerall told me he feels decent about Singleton playing today as a true game-time decision." Singleton goes up against a Rebels pass defense that has allowed 214.7 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Kewan Lacy Not Expected to Play vs. Florida
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 10:29 AM ETOle Miss star running back Kewan Lacy (undisclosed) is doubtful to play against Florida on Saturday and is not expected to suit up in a critical SEC matchup. "The expectation is that Kewan Lacy will not go in the swamp today," said ESPN's Pete Thamel on College Gameday Saturday morning. Lacy has been stellar for the Ole Miss offense this season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and finding the end zone four times via rushing touchdowns. He's also secured 17 receptions for 16 yards. JT Lindsey has seen the second-most touches out of the backfield for the Rebels, recording 48 yards rushing on 12 carries. He also has a couple of receptions for 12 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Terrance Carter Out in Week 4
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 10:22 AM ETTexas Tech star tight end Terrance Carter (shoulder) is out for the Red Raiders as they take on Sam Houston State on Saturday. Carter is "battling an AC joint issue," according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. This will be the second game Carter has missed this season, as he missed Texas Tech's matchup with Oregon State on Sept. 12 due to a foot injury. The Red Raiders tight end has totaled five receptions for 62 yards on the season and will look to break out against a Sam Houston State defense that has allowed just 110 yards passing per game through the air over the first three games of the year.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Sep 25, 2026, 2:13 PM ETGeorgia running back Nate Frazier (rib) is expected to play in the Week 4 meeting with Oklahoma on Saturday, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The junior has been listed as questionable this week after leaving the win over Arkansas early with a rib injury, but he's trending toward being available against the Sooners. Frazier has been hyper-efficient through three games against subpar opponents, rushing 24 times for 202 yards and five touchdowns. Oklahoma ranks second in the SEC in total yards of offense allowed per game (215.3), so Frazier will face his toughest test of the season to date in Week 4. If the California native is limited at all, Chauncey Bowens could take on more work.--Jackson Sparks
Source: On3
Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Sep 25, 2026, 1:43 PM ETTexas running back Hollywood Smothers (lower-body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday's SEC clash against Tennessee, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Smothers has been listed as questionable this week with a lower-body injury and did not practice on Thursday. Smothers starred at NC State last season, totaling 1,128 yards and seven touchdowns before transferring to Texas. In three games with the Longhorns, he has rushed 41 times for 198 yards and two scores, adding seven receptions for 54 yards and scoring a receiving touchdown. If Smothers cannot go, Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown will carry the load, and Derek Cooper could be mixed in, too.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 25, 2026, 9:04 AM ETColorado State quarterback Hauss Hejny (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against UTSA with a hamstring injury. The sophomore quarterback transferred from Oklahoma State to Colorado State in the portal this offseason and has gotten off to a great start. Through three games, he has completed 64% of his 73 pass attempts for 619 yards, 10 touchdowns, and one interception, while adding 13 carries for 128 rushing yards and one touchdown. Hejny hurt his hamstring in the first quarter of Week 3 in a 41-23 loss to BYU. Redshirt freshman K'saan Farrar immediately relieved Hejny in the game but struggled mightily and was eventually replaced by redshirt sophomore Darius Curry.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN