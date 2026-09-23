Collin Morikawa Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sep 23, 2026, 6:41 AM ETCollin Morikawa navigated a solid 2026 that saw him win at Pebble Beach and finish back up near the Top 10 in the World Rankings. The American golfer had seven Top 10 results and heads into the Presidents Cup at Medinah ready to make an impact. His 6-2 record at the Presidents Cup includes excelling in the pairs format. After qualifying in 2024. Morikawa won four of his five matches at Royal Montreal. He is 3-0 in his last three singles matches as well. Match play is always a different animal but the Presidents Cup does not hold the same pressure as the Ryder Cup. Morikawa, behind a T-4 at the BMW Championship and a solid finale at the TOUR Championship, could be a surprising betting factor in favor of Team USA.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
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Billy Horschel Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 16, 2026, 12:13 PM ETBilly Horschel had a very disappointing 2026, making just 14 of 24 cuts and recording no top-10 finishes in solo events. Due to his poor play, he dropped to 100th in the FedExCup standings and 162nd in the Official World Golf Ranking, putting his Tour card in jeopardy. He will need a solid result to finish inside the top 100 and retain his spot on the PGA Tour. His poor play cannot be attributed to one specific issue, as he struggled throughout the bag, ranking 104th in strokes gained tee to green (-0.124 strokes per round), 112th off the tee (-0.142), and 141st around the green (-0.263). He was solid on approach, however, ranking 45th and gaining +0.281 strokes per round. Horschel has struggled all season, so there is little reason to think he will suddenly find something at the Biltmore Championship, but the added motivation could result in a stronger finish than we have seen from him recently.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Emiliano Grillo a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 16, 2026, 11:56 AM ETEmiliano Grillo made 12 of 20 cuts, recording four top-25 finishes on the season. This felt like a step in the wrong direction for Grillo, as he recorded nine top-25 finishes in 2025 and seven in 2024. His statistical profile wasn't bad, ranking 74th off the tee (+0.085 strokes per round), 64th on approach (+0.171), and sixth in driving accuracy (69.18%). Where he struggled was in the short game, ranking 114th around the greens (-0.118) and 106th in putting (-0.153). Many of his putting woes came earlier in the year, as Grillo has surprisingly gained at least 0.7 strokes with the flat stick in five of his last six starts. At just $7,400 on DraftKings for the inaugural Biltmore Championship, Grillo is worth strong consideration as a mid-range option.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Eric Cole a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 16, 2026, 11:49 AM ETEric Cole put together a decent, and if anything, disappointing overall season in 2026, recording five top-25 finishes and making 18 of 24 cuts on the year. His ball striking held him back, ranking 142nd off the tee (-0.454 strokes per round), 94th on approach (-0.025), and hitting just 53.60% of fairways. The area where Cole was solid was in the short game, where he ranked 12th around the greens (+0.369) and 10th in putting (+0.497). Cole is one of the more recognizable names in the field this week at the inaugural Biltmore Championship and is worth consideration if fantasy managers are comfortable with the volatility.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Ben James a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 16, 2026, 11:33 AM ETAfter finishing atop the rankings at PGA University, Ben James earned his PGA Tour card this year and impressed in just eight events. He recorded four top-25 finishes, including a T4 at the Corales Puntacana Championship and a solo third at the Wyndham Championship to close the season. On the year, James gained +0.730 strokes per round tee to green, +0.372 putting, and hit 75.95% of fairways off the tee. James has the all-around game to contend at the inaugural Biltmore Championship and is worth strong consideration at $9,500 on DraftKings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Jackson Koivun Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 15, 2026, 2:42 PM ETJackson Koivun is set to compete in his first cup matches, as his selection was possibly the biggest reach anyone has seen in recent memory. His PGA Tour career began as quickly as one can with a win at the Rocket Classic in what was then just his third professional start. His performances in the five regular-season starts were good enough to get him into the first playoff event, but no further. While it was a very small sample size, the 21-year-old boasts an impressive 1.270 average strokes gained from tee to green and a 3.92 par-4 scoring average. Both metrics would rank inside the top three on the PGA Tour. He undoubtedly still has growing pains to work through in his game to reach elite status, but no one can deny the talent and ability he's shown to reach his already high standard. --Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Rasmus Hojgaard Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 15, 2026, 2:20 PM ETIt was a better statistical season than the placement finishes show for Rasmus Hojgaard. It wasn't a great year by any means, as he is still outside the top 100 in the current FedEx Cup points standings, but the numbers show he was doing some positive things worth noting for the upcoming fall series of events. The Dane's distance off the tee will always be the attention-grabber, but his 17th-ranked strokes gained putting (0.429) and affinity for making birdies keep him in the mix for DFS purposes. His iron play and short game were horrendous this year, although the ball striking wasn't as big of a problem early and late in the year as it was in the middle. The 25-year-old still has the talent to pop off at most places, which is why he warrants some consideration this week for those who can handle the volatility.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Chris Kirk Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 15, 2026, 2:00 PM ETIt was a quiet year for Chris Kirk, one of the longest-running players on the PGA Tour. He made nearly every cut except for two three-week stretches when the game was in shambles, but his presence was never really felt throughout the season. Sitting 128th on the FedEx Cup list, the 41-year-old needs to climb the ladder a bit to avoid going back to Q-School, which he's only had to do once (2020) since becoming a tour member in 2011. He's still a ball-striking savant, ranking 19th in strokes gained on approach (0.442) and 39th from tee to green (0.493). However, the putter has been ice cold since January, and few can overcome the kind of shortcomings that losing strokes on the greens in 18 of 19 starts creates. Kirk's ball-striking upside creates some level of intrigue, but that kind of volatility is best for GPP only.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Luke Clanton Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 15, 2026, 1:40 PM ETIt was a disappointing regular season for Luke Clanton, who only managed two finishes inside the top 20 in 19 starts. At 147th on the FedEx Cup, the 22-year-old has a ton of ground to make up to stay on the PGA Tour. From a statistics perspective, the former Seminole golfer was great with the iron play, ranking 30th on the year in strokes gained on approach. However, everything else left much to be desired, ranking outside the top 100 in the other three individual strokes gained metrics. He's in the field this week for the Biltmore Championship and hopes the rest of his game can begin following suit with his approach play. Though it makes him totally unreliable in a DFS context.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Rory McIlroy Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Aug 26, 2026, 1:08 PM ETAfter a week of shaking off the rust at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy bounced back nicely at the BMW Championship, finishing third. He was tied with Wyndham Clark after 10 holes on Sunday, but a bogey on 17 ultimately ended his chances of winning. He now turns to East Lake for the Tour Championship, a course where he has had tremendous success. McIlroy has recorded nine top-10 finishes, including three wins, in 12 trips here. He ranks eighth on Tour in strokes gained tee to green (+1.153 per round), 33rd on approach (+0.367), and 38th in putting (+0.242). He is also in the 95th percentile in proximity from 200+ yards, a range that accounted for 35.3% of all approach shots here last year. McIlroy enters East Lake in strong form and looks primed to contend for his fourth Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Collin Morikawa a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Aug 26, 2026, 12:55 PM ETCollin Morikawa put together a strong week at the BMW Championship, finishing T4 for his fifth top-five result of the season. He now turns to the Tour Championship, where he has mixed results, with three finishes of T6 or better and three of T19 or worse. Total strokes gained tee to green, driving accuracy, and long iron play will be key at East Lake. Morikawa ranks seventh in strokes gained tee to green (+1.154 strokes per round), first on approach (+0.798), and 12th in driving accuracy. He is also in the 89th percentile in proximity from 200+ yards, a range that accounted for 35.3% of all approach shots here last year. At just $8,100 on DraftKings, Morikawa looks underpriced for a player with his ball-striking ability and offers plenty of upside to win his first Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Wyndham Clark Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Aug 26, 2026, 12:48 PM ETDespite pressure from Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy on Sunday, Wyndham Clark secured his third victory of the season by three strokes at the BMW Championship. The win puts him firmly in the Player of the Year conversation, and he now looks to keep it going at the Tour Championship. In his two previous appearances at East Lake, Clark has recorded a solo third and an eighth-place finish. Total strokes gained tee to green, driving accuracy, and long iron play will be key this week. Clark ranks 17th in strokes gained tee to green (+0.823 strokes per round) and 18th on approach (+0.489), though he is just 114th in driving accuracy. Clark has followed both of his previous wins this season with top-five finishes and looks to be in a strong position to contend for his first career Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Robert MacIntyre is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 9:38 AM ETAfter withdrawing from Memphis after a horrific opening round, Robert MacIntyre seemed like a different person in St. Louis on his way to T7. He's making his third consecutive appearance at East Lake this week, where he's finished T17 both times. Whatever happened two weeks ago is likely out of his system, but it's not as though he was setting the world on fire before. 2026 was easily the worst iron play year for the Scotsman since he made the jump from the DP World Tour in 2024, but he's handy in every other facet. Given the demand on approach shots at East Lake, it will be hard for the other parts of his game to make up for it should the struggle in that area continue. He isn't a full fade, but more a buyer beware. --Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Min Woo Lee an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 9:14 AM ETThis will be the first time Min Woo Lee has made it to East Lake, as he's finally reached the upper echelons on the PGA Tour. However, that doesn't change the reality that his current form isn't the greatest heading into the tour's finale. He's failed to crack the top 40 in six of his last seven starts, as the putter let him down over the first few events in that stretch before the iron play that's cost him strokes over his final three starts. Driving distance and short game are the backbone for the 28-year-old, and the worry isn't that he can't find birdies on what's usually a gettable layout. It is the threat of bogey for wayward drives and poor approaches. Lee likes to show up at longer courses, but East Lake is likely too diverse for his current skill set.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Ryan Gerard Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 8:45 AM ETHe didn't take the PGA Tour by storm down the last stretch of the season, but Ryan Gerard isn't in a bad place heading into his first trip to East Lake. He's finished T24-T16 over the two playoff events, where the driver made up most of his strokes gained. The rest has been serviceable, but he isn't blowing anyone away. Putting has been the one area that has spiked at some of his events, sometimes gaining over 10 strokes on the greens over four rounds. However, it isn't reliable and usually comes along with solid iron play, which has only averaged a mediocre 0.200 strokes gained over his last five starts. The flat stick gives him a fighting chance this week in Atlanta, but it will take better ball striking to really be worth a whole lot of DFS consideration. --Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Jacob Bridgeman Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 8:02 AM ETOther than a couple of flash-in-the-pan events, Jacob Bridgeman hasn't had his best stuff since his win early in the year at Riviera. The flat stick was red hot to start the season, averaging 1.395 strokes gained putting over his first eight starts of 2026. His iron play also began strongly, averaging 1.132 strokes gained on approach over his first five starts. Both saw major regressions in the last half of the season. Encouragingly, his form on the greens has returned to average 0.832 strokes gained over his last five events, but his ball striking remains mediocre at best. One of the few bright showings of late came last week at the BMW Championship, finishing T9. However, the current lack of ball striking and shorter length make him a hard sell at this week's Tour Championship. --Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Tommy Fleetwood Set to Defend at East Lake
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 7:51 AM ETAfter not finishing worse than T14 since the PGA Championship, it was a bit surprising to see Tommy Fleetwood struggle so much at Bellerive last week. He finished T47, losing strokes off the tee, around the green, and on them. The 35-year-old ranks 6th on the season in strokes gained from tee to green (1.218). However, even with the solid play to close out the regular season, the vibe feels eerily similar coming into his title defense this week at East Lake. Yes, he finally got a victory on American soil, but the win equity hasn't changed. It's unlikely the poor form carries over enough to fade a DFS darling, but those hoping for a repeat from last year should likely temper expectations.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Si Woo Kim a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 7:44 AM ETAfter a disappointing T33 last week in St. Louis, Si Woo Kim continues to struggle with inconsistency with the putter heading into this week's Tour Championship. The South Korean is the second-ranked player this season in strokes gained from tee to green (1.378), which is tested in every facet around East Lake. However, his -0.150 strokes gained putting average (ranked 106th) has undoubtedly kept him from a win this season. It hasn't been an Achilles heel at every tournament, as it's been the leading statistic for him in two of his five podium finishes in 2026. But know it's impossible to trust, and rostering him in DFS means betting on the upside of everything he does away from the dance floor and accepting the volatility that comes when he's on it.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Scottie Scheffler Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 7:37 AM ETIt was an odd week in St. Louis filled with abnormally poor shots and subsequent meltdowns from Scottie Scheffler after his win in Memphis. We would find out on Sunday that the world No. 1 was dealing with a case of HFMD, which made holding the golf club or taking a simple step painful. The fact he even played is almost dumbfounding, which makes his upcoming week at East Lake more worrisome than in previous years. This course has notoriously been a problem for the 30-year-old, routinely losing strokes on the greens, and is not dominating with his iron play like he does most other places. With such a large salary gap between him and the rest of the field, his only real value comes from a victory, and given what is now known about his health, that seems far more unlikely now. Fade Scheffler this week.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Tom Kim Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Aug 25, 2026, 10:19 PM ETTom Kim finished tied for 28th at last week's BMW Championship, putting him at 29th in the FedEx Cup standings and earning one of the last spots in this week's field at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. So far this season, Kim has one win, seven top-25 finishes, and three missed cuts in 22 starts. The last time Kim made an appearance at the Tour Championship was in 2023 when he finished tied for 20th. Over the past 12 months, Kim ranks in the 94th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Viktor Hovland Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Aug 25, 2026, 10:17 PM ETViktor Hovland finished tied for 33rd at last week's BMW Championship and will now focus on preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Hovland has one win, nine top-25 finishes, and four missed cuts in 20 starts this season. He finished 12th at last year's Tour Championship and tied for 12th in 2024. Over the past 12 months, Hovland ranks in the 99th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is worth noting because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf