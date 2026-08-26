Wyndham Clark Looking to Finish Season With Another Win

Aug 26, 2026, 12:48 PM ET
Despite pressure from Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy on Sunday, Wyndham Clark secured his third victory of the season by three strokes at the BMW Championship. The win puts him firmly in the Player of the Year conversation, and he now looks to keep it going at the Tour Championship. In his two previous appearances at East Lake, Clark has recorded a solo third and an eighth-place finish. Total strokes gained tee to green, driving accuracy, and long iron play will be key this week. Clark ranks 17th in strokes gained tee to green (+0.823 strokes per round) and 18th on approach (+0.489), though he is just 114th in driving accuracy. Clark has followed both of his previous wins this season with top-five finishes and looks to be in a strong position to contend for his first career Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour