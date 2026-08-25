Nikola Vucevic Downplays Celtics Rift
Nikola Vucevic pointed to Boston's expensive roster structure, not locker-room tension, when discussing the Celtics' offseason shake-up. Speaking to SKWEEK, Vucevic said the contracts for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, combined with the NBA's new financial rules, made it difficult for Boston to keep enough depth around its stars. He also said he sensed no issues between Tatum and Brown before Boston traded Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George and multiple picks. The fantasy fallout is more about Boston than Vucevic, who returns to a crowded Orlando frontcourt. George should see cleaner usage next to Tatum, while Vucevic will need steady minutes before becoming more than a fringe fantasy name.
Source: Sportando
Source: Sportando