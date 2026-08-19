Cameron Young Looking to Bounce Back at BMW Championship

Aug 19, 2026, 9:16 AM ET
Cameron Young struggled to get much going at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, losing strokes to the field and finishing T39. He now looks to bounce back at a course that should fit his strengths better at Bellerive Golf Course. Players who are long off the tee and strong with their long irons should find success, two areas where Young excels. He ranks 13th off the tee (+0.550 strokes per round), 21st on approach (+0.451), 17th in driving distance, and eighth in proximity from 200+ yards (45'8"). The big concern remains his putting, where he has lost strokes in five of his last seven events, including more than 8.2 strokes over his last two starts. At $9,400 on DraftKings, Young should be popular and offers plenty of upside if the putter cooperates.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour