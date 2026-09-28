Luis Arraez Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Sep 28, 2026, 4:05 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies infielder Luis Arraez (ankle) will not be on the team's playoff roster for the Wild-Card Series this week against the division-rival Atlanta Braves, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Otto Kemp will take Arraez's spot on the roster for the three-game series in Atlanta at Truist Park. Arraez has not resumed baseball activities since spraining his left ankle in a game last Thursday. If the Phillies advance to the National League Division Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, it is unclear if Arraez would be ready to go. Not having the three-time batting champion available against the Braves is a significant blow to a Phillies lineup that limped to the finish line to barely claim the final Wild-Card spot in the NL. Arraez made his fourth All-Star team in 2026 and also successfully moved back to second base with the San Francisco Giants and Phillies. He finished the regular season with a .310 batting average (185-for-596) with six home runs, 64 RBI, 67 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across 151 games and 655 plate appearances. Bryson Stott will likely start at second base for the Phillies against Atlanta, with Edmundo Sosa being the top candidate to start at the hot corner.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Todd Zolecki
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Aaron Judge "Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 3:58 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Monday that superstar outfielder Aaron Judge (calf) is "making progress" and will be part of live batting practice on Monday, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. The Yankees have been non-committal on whether Judge will be available for the Wild-Card Series this week against the division-rival Boston Red Sox, but Judge hit and threw on Sunday and appears to be trying to convince the team that he will be ready for the three-game series at Yankee Stadium. After missing most of the 2026 season with a stress fracture in his rib, the three-time MVP suffered a moderate right-calf strain less than two weeks ago, which sent him back to the IL. If healthy for the Wild-Card Series, Judge would be a major boost for the Yankees' lineup in the postseason. The 34-year-old eight-time All-Star played in just 66 regular-season games in 2026 and hit .241/.360/.511 with 18 home runs, 41 RBI, and five steals after back-to-back 50-homer seasons in 2024 and 2025. The Yankees will announce their roster for the Wild-Card Series on Tuesday before Game 1, so we will know then whether Judge is included. UPDATE: According to ESPN's Jorge Castillo, Judge said that he has been "feeling great" while running on an anti-gravity treadmill, but he has yet to run the bases.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty
Andrew Fischer Named Minor-League Player of the Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 3:50 PM ETBaseball America announced on Monday that Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer is their minor-league Player of the Year, according to Jim Bowden. The 22-year-old former 20th overall pick in 2025 from the University of Tennessee crushed the baseball this year at High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi, hitting .273/.413/.654 with a 1.066 OPS, 48 home runs, 114 RBI, 107 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 126 games across 560 plate appearances. He led the minor leagues in home runs, slugging percentage, and total bases in what was an incredible year for Fischer, who is ranked at MLB Pipeline as the Brewers' No. 5 overall prospect. The 6-foot, 210-pounder hits from the left side of the plate and is strong, with plenty of lift and raw power. At the major-league level, Fischer could be a 30-homer guy with the ability to play both first and third base, even though he saw most of his playing time in left field as a Volunteer in college. Fischer has an above-average arm, and the Brewers are hoping that he will eventually stick at third base.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jim Bowden
Michael Harris II Heating Up Entering the Postseason
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 27, 2026, 9:58 PM ETAtlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II put together a resurgent season in 2026, hitting .294/.321/.491 with 26 home runs, 87 RBI, 79 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 621 plate appearances. The 25-year-old remains one of the most aggressive hitters in baseball, logging just a 3.7% walk rate this year. However, Harris II's contact quality remains strong, as he posted a 10.3% barrel rate and a 47.6% hard-hit rate. Harris II also enters the postseason running hot, recording seven hits across his final 13 plate appearances of the regular season. If Harris II can continue his recent success in the playoffs, he could be one of the key players in Atlanta's National League Wild Card Series matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Walker Continues Late-Season Surge with Home Run on Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 27, 2026, 9:46 PM ETHouston Astros first baseman Christian Walker helped power his team to the American League West title on Sunday, going 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in his team's 9-0 win over the Athletics. Across 630 plate appearances in 2026, Walker hit .224/.295/.421 with 28 home runs, 86 RBI, and 70 runs scored. The 35-year-old largely struggled in the second half of the season, hitting .201 across 230 plate appearances after the All-Star break. However, Walker is entering the playoffs on a heater, as he hit .276 with four home runs and seven RBI over Houston's final six games of the regular season. If Walker can continue his recent hot hitting, he could be an impact power bat in the Astros Wild Card Series matchup against the Chicago White Sox.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Carlos Rodon Set to Pitch Out of the Bullpen in Wild-Card Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 27, 2026, 9:37 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that left-hander Carlos Rodon will pitch out of the bullpen in the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN. Rodon worked exclusively as a starting pitcher during the regular season and pitched well when healthy, recording a 7-3 record with a 2.67 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts across 84 1/3 innings (16 starts). However, the Yankees have a deep starting staff and currently have Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, and Gerrit Cole listed as their scheduled starters against Boston. Rodon could potentially be a difference-making arm out of the bullpen for the Yankees, particularly against left-handed hitters. For his career, left-handed batters have posted a .499 OPS with a 27.9% strikeout rate against Rodon.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jorge Castillo
Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 27, 2026, 9:26 PM ETSeattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson informed the Seattle clubhouse on Sunday morning that he will not be returning as the team's manager in 2027, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Wilson took over as Seattle's manager late in the 2024 season. He led the Mariners to the AL West crown and an American League Championship Series appearance in 2025. However, the Mariners massively underperformed relative to preseason expectations this season, finishing with 76 wins and missing the playoffs in a year in which the Houston Astros took home the AL West title with an 81-81 record. It's not yet clear who will replace Wilson in Seattle, but the new manager will step into a situation with significant talent but also significant expectations to win immediately.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer
Cam Schlittler Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 27, 2026, 9:18 PM ETNew York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler will start Game 1 of the American League Wild-Card Series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Schlittler is the favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award after finishing the 2026 regular season with a 14-6 record, 1.95 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 239 strikeouts across 193 2/3 innings (33 starts). The Yankees have more established veterans who they could have given the ball to in Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodon, but Schlittler was the obvious choice based on his performance throughout the year. The 25-year-old averaged 98.0 miles per hour on his four-seam fastball and logged a 31.4% strikeout rate while walking just 6.4% of the batters he faced. Schlittler also pitched extremely well against Boston in last year's AL Wild Card Series, throwing eight scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts in New York's deciding Game 3 victory.--Will Brady
Source: New York Yankees
Oneil Cruz Avoids Serious Injury Despite Missing Season Finale
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 27, 2026, 9:08 PM ETPittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz (knee) did not play in his team's 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday due to a left knee contusion. However, Kevin Gorman of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that tests on Cruz's knee came back negative. The 27-year-old finishes 2026 hitting .280/.368/.486 with 20 home runs, 67 RBI, 65 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases across 419 plate appearances. Cruz missed over two months with a fractured hand, which may have cost him a chance at a truly elite fantasy season. The lefty slugger's .280 batting average is also likely a bit fluky, as he struck out in 33.2% of his plate appearances and batted .397 on balls in play. Still, Cruz carries elite power/speed upside for fantasy managers and profiles as one of the better outfield options for fantasy managers ahead of 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review - Kevin Gorman
Willson Contreras Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 12:39 PM ETBoston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (hand) is back in the starting lineup for the regular-season finale on Sunday against the visiting Chicago Cubs and left-hander Shota Imanaga, serving as the designated hitter and batting third for the BoSox, per MLB.com. It will be Contreras' first game played since being hit by a pitch on his hand last Thursday against the Texas Rangers, and he even expressed uncertainty recently about being ready for the Wild-Card series next week against the division-rival New York Yankees. The 34-year-old Venezuelan has had an excellent first year in Beantown, slashing .276/.387/.518 with a .905 OPS, a career-high 27 home runs, 81 RBI, 68 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 446 at-bats. However, he has played in only four games in September due to injury, and he could struggle at the plate as a result in the postseason if he is active. In 23 games in August, Contreras also struggled offensively, going 18-for-83 (.217) with three homers, 12 RBI, 11 walks, and 26 strikeouts across 98 plate appearances. He is hitless in eight career at-bats against Imanaga.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Juan Soto Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:30 AM ETNew York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (hand) is starting in left field and will bat second for the 2026 season finale on Sunday against the division-rival Washington Nationals and left-hander DJ Herz, according to MLB.com. The Mets pulled Soto from Saturday's game early in D.C. after he was hit on his right hand by a pitch in the ninth inning, but thankfully, X-rays on his hand came back negative. The 27-year-old Dominican enters the final game of the season with only 395 at-bats in 2026 thanks to two separate trips to the injured list with calf injuries. When on the field for the Mets, though, the five-time All-Star continued to produce, slashing .278/.397/.522 with a .919 OPS, 27 home runs, 68 RBI, 63 runs scored, and nine stolen bases across 110 games and 477 plate appearances. Soto enters Sunday's contest with a .266 (25-for-94) average with five home runs and 14 RBI in 23 games played in the final month of the regular season. With better health next year, Soto is hoping that he can help get the Mets back into the postseason.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Kade Anderson Suffers Forearm Contusion on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:23 AM ETSeattle Mariners rookie left-hander Kade Anderson (forearm) had X-rays come back negative after he was hit by a comebacker on his left forearm in his start on Saturday against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Anderson and the Mariners avoided a significant scare in Anderson's final start of what has been a stellar debut season in the professional ranks. Before leaving after 3 1/3 innings of work at T-Mobile Park, Anderson did not allow a run on four hits while walking just one and striking out four to lower his season ERA to 3.79. The 22-year-old former third overall pick from LSU was as dominant as they come in the minors in 2026 before being called up to join Seattle's big-league starting rotation late in the year. In his seven starts for the M's, Anderson went 2-2 with a 3.79 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. He dominated at Double-A Arkansas, posting a 1.06 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, and 135:13 K:BB in 18 starts over 93 1/3 frames. Anderson is one of the best young arms in all of baseball and should have a rotation spot locked up to begin the 2027 campaign.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer
Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:17 AM ETThe Philadelphia Phillies will activate left-hander Jesus Luzardo (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list on Sunday for the regular-season finale in a must-win game, interim manager Don Mattingly told Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Luzardo will be available out of the bullpen. The Phillies will have all hands on deck as they try to beat the Tampa Bay Rays to punch their ticket to the postseason as the final Wild-Card team in the National League. The 28-year-old Luzardo had been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year before landing on the IL with inflammation in his left shoulder back on Sept. 12. The native of Peru is returning to a 14-5 record, 2.87 ERA (2.78 FIP), a 1.08 WHIP, and a 221:52 K:BB in 178 2/3 innings pitched and 29 starts in his second season with the Phillies. Luzardo's strong 2026 campaign on the mound earned him his first career trip to the All-Star Game. If he is used in Sunday's game against Tampa, it could rule Luzardo out of starting a game in the Wild-Card series next week if the Phillies advance.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb
Griffin Jax Suffers Back Contusion on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:07 AM ETThe Tampa Bay Rays are saying that right-hander Griffin Jax (back) was removed from his appearance in Saturday's win over the Philadelphia Phillies due to a lower-back contusion, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin. Jax only made it three innings during his start at Citizens Bank Park, but he did not allow a run while giving up only two hits, walking none, and striking out one batter to lower his season ERA to 3.53. The 31-year-old veteran took a 104 mph liner off the bat of shortstop Trea Turner off his back in the third inning, and the Rays were not going to take any chances with Griffin. Manager Kevin Cash and Jax said after the game that he is not expected to miss any time, which means he should be available for the start of the American League Division Series against an undetermined opponent on Oct. 3. Jax finishes his first full season in Tampa with an 8-10 record, 3.53 ERA (3.76 FIP) and 1.17 WHIP with a career-high 116 strikeouts and 35 walks in 112 1/3 innings across 34 outings (23 starts). He began the 2026 season as Tampa's primary ninth-inning arm before making a successful transition to the rotation.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Chandler Simpson Unlikely to Play Until ALDS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:00 AM ETTampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (foot) said on Saturday afternoon that his right foot was "just a little sore" from Friday's foul ball, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Simpson did not play in the team's win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday and likely will not play in the regular-season finale on Sunday "to take precautions." He is fully confident that he will be good to go for the American League Division Series opener on Oct. 3. The Rays pulled the 25-year-old speedster from Friday's game early after he fouled a ball off his foot in the sixth inning. Simpson will end his 2026 season with a strong .306/.333/.356 slash line with a .689 OPS, zero home runs, 38 RBI, a league-leading 46 stolen bases, and 66 runs scored in 151 games played across 612 plate appearances in only his second season in the majors. Hopefully for the Rays, Simpson's foot injury does not impact his ability to run once the ALDS kicks off late next week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Chandler Simpson Sitting Out With Foot Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 6:58 PM ETTampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (foot) is not in the team's starting lineup for Saturday's game in Philadelphia against the Phillies, per MLB.com. Victor Mesa Jr. is starting in left field for the Rays and is batting fifth against Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola. The Rays are being cautious with the speedster, giving him a day off in Game 2 of the series at Citizens Bank Park after Simpson fouled a ball off his right foot during the win on Friday night. The Rays already have a first-round bye locked up in the American League, so Simpson will have plenty of time to heal before the start of the AL Division Series. If the 25-year-old does not play in the regular-season finale on Sunday, he will finish his second big-league season in 2026 with a very nice .306/.333/.356 slash line, .689 OPS, zero home runs, 38 RBI, and 66 runs scored across 151 games and 612 plate appearances. Simpson has no power to speak of, but he leads the league with 46 stolen bases after swiping 44 bags as a rookie in 2025. His speed in the outfield and on the basepaths is a game-changer for the first-place Rays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Juan Soto Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 5:28 PM ETNew York Mets superstar outfielder Juan Soto (hand) left Saturday's game against the division-rival Washington Nationals early after being hit on the right hand by a 91.7 mph sinker, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Soto was in some clear discomfort, but X-rays on his hand came back negative. Before leaving the game, Soto went 2-for-4 at the plate with a strikeout. He was replaced in left field by Nick Morabito. It sounds like Soto avoided a serious injury, but with just one more game in the 2026 regular season, the Mets might hold the left-handed slugger out to close out another disappointing season for the Mets. The 27-year-old five-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger winner missed extended time this year with two separate calf injuries, but he still came into Saturday's contest with a solid .276/.395/.522 slash line, .917 OPS, 27 home runs, 68 RBI, 63 runs scored, and nine stolen bases across his 391 at-bats. With better health in 2027, Soto could quickly get back to elite five-category production for his fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Anthony DiComo
Kyle Stowers is Battling an Abdominal Injury
Dave Funnell
Dave Funnell
Sep 26, 2026, 2:09 PM ETMiami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers (abdomen) is out of the lineup on Saturday due to an abdominal injury. The 28-year-old has been battling through injuries all season long, and this latest ailment comes on the heels of his absence from Friday's lineup. It's unclear how serious the issue is at this time, but with only two games remaining in the season, it's quite possible that he has already played his last game of 2026. Fantasy baseball managers would be wise to stay updated with Sunday's lineup to see if he can return for one final game this year. Despite missing time earlier in the season, Stowers has still managed to hit 21 home runs, albeit with a discouraging .239 batting average. Should he be able to return healthy to start next season, he could be a sleeper pick in some drafts due to his power upside and dual eligibility, as he also qualifies at first base.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Daniel Álvarez-Montes
Jack Flaherty Set to be Activated on Sunday
Dave Funnell
Dave Funnell
Sep 26, 2026, 1:53 PM ETDetroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (forearm) is set to be activated from the 60-Day Injured List on Sunday and start for the Tigers in their season finale. The 30-year-old last pitched on July 20 and has been out of action recovering and rehabbing ever since. He has made just two rehab appearances, striking out five batters over 3.2 scoreless innings across various minor league levels. He also tossed a two-inning simulated game last week, giving the Tigers enough confidence to put him on the mound for the final day of the regular season. Should he pitch effectively without any setbacks, this would be a good "peace-of-mind" way to finish the year and head into a normal offseason. The 30-year-old is set to become a free agent this offseason, and a solid performance here would go a long way toward helping him secure his next big contract, wherever that may be.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Chris McCosky
Xavier Edwards Still Out of Marlins Lineup
Dave Funnell
Dave Funnell
Sep 26, 2026, 1:37 PM ETMiami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (thumb) will miss his sixth consecutive game on Saturday as he continues to deal with a thumb injury. The 27-year-old re-aggravated his left thumb in a game last week, just a few days after returning from a left thumb sprain. It's unclear if he will return at all this season, and with just one game remaining on the schedule, he very well may have played his last game. That said, until the team places him on the Injured List, there is still a chance that he returns for Sunday's season finale. In his place on Saturday, Jared Serna will get the start at second base and bat ninth in the Miami lineup.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Miami Marlins
Dylan Cease Expects to be Ready for Spring Training
Dave Funnell
Dave Funnell
Sep 26, 2026, 1:28 PM ETToronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (shoulder) said that he will take some downtime over the next few weeks to allow the inflammation in his shoulder to subside. However, the 30-year-old also expects to have a relatively normal offseason, hopefully alleviating any long-term concerns about a major injury. With surgery currently off the table, the belief is that time away from throwing will give his shoulder what it needs to return to full health. With the expectation that he will be ready for Opening Day in 2027, he is someone to remember at the top end of drafts come draft day, as his track record for endurance is unparalleled. That being said, how he responds to a ramp-up in the winter will be a key indicator of whether this shoulder issue is truly behind him. He will finish the 2026 season with 239 strikeouts over 169.0 innings pitched, along with an impressive 2.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 11 wins.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Arden Zwelling