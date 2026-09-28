Daniel Gafford Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
Sep 28, 2026, 9:09 AM ETDallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford has the freedom to take rhythm threes this season, according to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Dusty May said that freedom will continue "as long as he continues to earn the right," noting that Gafford went 1-for-1 from deep during live play Sunday. The 27-year-old has taken just one three-pointer in his NBA career, so any success from deep would be a bonus rather than something to count on. Gafford averaged 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 21.7 minutes last season, and those are still the areas that matter most for fantasy. With Dereck Lively II (foot) working his way back and Morez Johnson Jr. also in the frontcourt mix, Gafford's playing time remains the bigger question mark.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mike Curtis
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Jalen Duren Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:49 PM ETRestricted free agent center Jalen Duren is expected to miss Monday's media day as contract negotiations with the Detroit Pistons remain stalled, according to Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson of The Athletic. The 22-year-old has until Oct. 1 to accept a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer after Detroit offered him a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million deal. Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting last season while earning All-Star and All-NBA Third Team honors. With Isaiah Stewart now in Memphis, an extended Duren absence could push Paul Reed into a much larger role after he averaged 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks when playing at least 10 minutes last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hunter Patterson
Kevin McCullar Jr. Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:39 PM ETThe New York Knicks have signed guard/forward Kevin McCullar Jr. to a two-way contract, bringing him back for a third season with the organization. The 25-year-old spent much of last year with Westchester, averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks across 10 starts. His NBA opportunities remained limited, as McCullar averaged 2.4 points in 7.4 minutes over 21 appearances. New York also has several veterans competing for reserve wing spots in camp, so McCullar could again spend significant time developing in the G-League. His all-around production is worth tracking, but regular NBA minutes remain difficult to project.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Tyler Nickel Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:28 PM ETThe New York Knicks have signed forward Tyler Nickel to a two-way contract, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 47th pick in June's draft averaged 13.5 points while shooting 40.0 percent from three during his senior season at Vanderbilt. Nickel carried that shooting into Summer League, averaging 12.2 points across five games and knocking down six threes against Brooklyn. With Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart already commanding wing minutes, Westchester should be a major part of Nickel's rookie season. His shooting gives him a skill worth tracking, but he isn't a near-term fantasy option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Dennis Smith Jr. Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:16 PM ETGuard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to join the Miami Heat, though he won't be with the team when training camp opens, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. The former No. 9 overall pick is expected to eventually sign an Exhibit 10 deal, with a return to the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce likely. Smith averaged 8.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 26.1 minutes across 21 games with Sioux Falls last season while struggling with his shot. Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith are already ahead of him at point guard, with rookie Tre Donaldson on a two-way deal. Another Skyforce stint appears to be the likely outcome, leaving Smith without fantasy appeal for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Gary Harris Waived by Pistons
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:07 PM ETThe Detroit Pistons have waived guard/forward Gary Harris, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 32-year-old arrived from Milwaukee alongside Taurean Prince in the July trade that sent Caris LeVert to the Bucks. Harris averaged a career-low 2.7 points in 13.8 minutes across 48 games last season, though he shot 41.2 percent from three. He hasn't topped 65 appearances in a season since 2017-18 and faced a crowded Detroit perimeter rotation that includes Isaiah Joe and Kevin Huerter. His departure has little fantasy impact, while the open roster spot could prove useful with restricted free agent Jalen Duren still unsigned.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:44 AM ETThe Miami Heat have signed undrafted forward Ian Schieffelin to an Exhibit 10 contract, bringing their roster to 20 players, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. The former Clemson standout spent four seasons playing basketball before switching to tight end for the Tigers last season, appearing in eight games. Schieffelin averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in his final basketball season, then posted 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds across five Summer League games with Miami. With all three two-way spots already filled and a deep frontcourt led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, Schieffelin faces long odds of seeing NBA minutes and carries no immediate fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
N'Faly Dante Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:37 AM ETThe New York Knicks have signed center N'Faly Dante (knee) to an Exhibit 10 contract, the team announced Saturday. The 24-year-old tore his right ACL during a G-League game in December and underwent surgery in January, with his rehab expected to extend into the start of the season. Dante has appeared in only eight NBA games with Houston and Atlanta, averaging 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 8.3 minutes. The deal could eventually lead to a stint with the Westchester Knicks once he's healthy. With Andre Drummond backing up Karl-Anthony Towns, Dante won't factor into the fantasy picture anytime soon.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NY Knicks PR
Santi Aldama Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:23 AM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (undisclosed) was limited during Saturday's practice while dealing with a "nagging injury," according to Noah Weber. Head coach Dusty May said he didn't know the specifics, though Aldama was seen with tape on his knee. The 25-year-old underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee in March after averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 combined steals and blocks across 43 games with Memphis. Dallas has not linked the current issue to that knee, so there is no reason for major concern yet. Still, his status is worth monitoring with Dereck Lively II (foot) also working his way back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Noah Weber
Fred VanVleet Faces Early Minutes Limit
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:14 AM ETHouston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (knee) isn't expected to play both ends of back-to-backs to begin the season, while any minutes restriction will depend on how he progresses through training camp, according to head coach Ime Udoka. The 32-year-old missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL during an offseason workout. In his last healthy campaign, VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.7 threes while shooting 37.8 percent from the field. The steals and perimeter shooting still offer fantasy value, but the early workload management lowers his volume. Reed Sheppard and Marcus Smart could see additional ball-handling opportunities whenever VanVleet sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
Steven Adams Expected to Sit One Leg of Back-to-Backs Early
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:05 AM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (ankle) isn't expected to play both ends of back-to-backs to start the season, according to Will Guillory of The Athletic. Head coach Ime Udoka added that any minutes limit will depend on how Adams progresses through training camp. The 33-year-old underwent season-ending left ankle surgery in January after averaging 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in 22.8 minutes across 32 games. His 4.5 offensive rebounds per game remain his biggest fantasy calling card, but the early workload management will limit his volume. Clint Capela could see additional backup-center work whenever Adams sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
Jason Preston Returns to Clippers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:34 PM ETThe Los Angeles Clippers signed guard Jason Preston to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith. The 27-year-old returns after joining Los Angeles for camp last year before being waived in October. Preston later played 16 games for the G-League's San Diego Clippers, averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.4 steals. He has yet to find the same success at the NBA level, averaging 2.5 points and 2.0 assists across 21 career games with the Clippers and Utah. Preston gets another chance to show he belongs in the NBA rotation, but for fantasy purposes, there still isn't much to chase unless his role grows beyond camp.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Keith Smith
Hunter Sallis Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:22 PM ETThe Los Angeles Clippers signed guard Hunter Sallis to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2025 before beginning last season on a two-way deal with Philadelphia, where he appeared in seven NBA games. Sallis spent most of the year in the G-League, averaging 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists across 36 games with Delaware and San Diego. The Exhibit 10 deal gives him another chance to impress in camp, though an NBA role remains a long shot. For now, Sallis is more of a name to keep in mind than someone to target, but a strong camp could put him in the mix for a bigger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Keith Smith
Ryan Nembhard Waived by Hornets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:16 PM ETThe Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Ryan Nembhard following their Buddy Hield-for-Rob Dillingham trade with Chicago, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Stein adds that Denver is among several teams interested in Nembhard on a two-way deal if he clears waivers. The 23-year-old appeared in 60 games as an undrafted rookie with Dallas, averaging 6.6 points and 5.3 assists in 19.5 minutes. His production improved across 27 starts, where he posted 9.4 points and 6.8 assists in 25.7 minutes per game. Denver already has Jamal Murray and Tyus Jones at point guard, so Nembhard's fantasy value will depend on where he lands and how much NBA time he can earn.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Rob Dillingham Heads to Charlotte
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:10 PM ETThe Charlotte Hornets are acquiring guard Rob Dillingham from the Chicago Bulls for Buddy Hield and cash, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The former No. 8 overall pick averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 21.5 minutes across 30 games with Chicago last season, though he shot just 30.0 percent from three. LaMelo Ball's departure opens more opportunity in Charlotte, but Dillingham still joins a backcourt featuring Coby White, Dennis Schroder, and rookie Christian Anderson. Kon Knueppel's (hamstring) absence should give Dillingham a little more room to show what he can do early, but he'll need to shoot the ball better before fantasy managers can count on him.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Buddy Hield Traded to Bulls
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:04 PM ETThe Chicago Bulls are acquiring guard/forward Buddy Hield and cash from the Charlotte Hornets for Rob Dillingham, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. It's Hield's second trade in four days after Charlotte acquired him from Atlanta earlier in the week. The 33-year-old averaged a career-low 7.6 points and 1.5 threes in 16.1 minutes across 51 games with Golden State and Atlanta last season. Hield gives Chicago another perimeter shooter, but Norman Powell is expected to start alongside Josh Giddey in the backcourt. Hield averaged 11.1 points and 2.5 triples in 22.7 minutes in 2024-25, though his fantasy appeal in Chicago will depend on earning enough reserve minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Kennedy Chandler Joins Suns on Training Camp Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 10:04 AM ETThe Phoenix Suns have signed guard Kennedy Chandler to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of the Spot Up Shot. The 24-year-old earned another NBA opportunity after a productive late-season stint with Utah, averaging 15.0 points, 6.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steal in 32.3 minutes across 11 games while shooting 39.5 percent from three. Chandler also posted a career-high 31 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds against New Orleans in April. With Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Collin Gillespie, and Jordan Goodwin already in the mix, Chandler will have to make a strong impression just to carve out a spot. His Utah run showed he can produce when given the ball, but repeating that kind of opportunity in Phoenix will be much harder.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Seth Lundy Lands Training Camp Deal with Mavericks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:45 AM ETThe Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a training camp deal with forward Seth Lundy, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 26-year-old is getting another NBA opportunity after missing the previous two seasons because of injuries, including a lengthy recovery from left ankle surgery. Lundy looked healthy with Toronto in Summer League, averaging 20.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 steals across four games while shooting 52 percent from the field and 44 percent from three. Dallas already has Max Christie, Naji Marshall, and Caleb Martin among its wing options, leaving Lundy with a difficult path to regular minutes. He remains off the fantasy radar unless he earns a roster spot and a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Jalen Williams Looks Fantastic After Full Offseason
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:31 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (wrist, hamstring) is healthy entering training camp after an injury-plagued 2025-26 season. "What we're hopeful of is that he really just needed a full offseason to get back. He looks fantastic," general manager Sam Presti said, according to Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire. Wrist surgery cost Williams the first 19 games last season before recurring hamstring issues limited him to 33 appearances. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals after scoring 21.6 points per game during his 2024-25 All-NBA campaign. A healthy camp is an encouraging start, though his hamstrings remain the key concern for his fantasy outlook.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Kyrie Irving Enters Mavericks Camp Without Restrictions
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:22 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (kmee) said Friday that he has no restrictions entering training camp, according to Grant Afseth of Dallas Sports Journal. The 34-year-old acknowledged a few setbacks during his recovery from the torn ACL in his left knee, while president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri said Irving had a "great, great summer." Irving hasn't played since March 2025, when he finished the season averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists across 50 games. His return should ease some of Cooper Flagg's ball-handling burden, though Irving acknowledged that back-to-backs will be discussed with the medical staff. His upside remains strong, but the lengthy layoff adds some fantasy risk.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
Dwight Powell Returns to Mavericks on One-Year Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:10 AM ETThe Dallas Mavericks signed center Dwight Powell to a one-year, $3.88 million deal, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The contract includes $1 million guaranteed and another $500,000 if he makes the opening-night roster. Dallas now has 16 players on standard contracts competing for 15 spots, leaving Powell with work to do in camp. The 35-year-old averaged 3.3 points and 4.1 rebounds on 64.4 percent shooting across 63 games last season. Even with Dereck Lively II (foot) sidelined, Daniel Gafford, Morez Johnson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Moussa Cisse leave Dallas with plenty of frontcourt depth. Powell remains off the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto