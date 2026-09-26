Brock Faber Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck

Sep 26, 2026, 10:17 AM ET

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (knee) returned to action on Friday against the Minnesota Wild. The former All-Star logged 13:57 of ice time, helping his team win 2-1. This was Seguin's first appearance since suffering an ACL injury last December. Only recently, Stars general manager Jim Nill suggested it was uncertain whether Seguin would be available at the start of the season. Yet it seems he'll be ready for the season opener. At 34, Seguin isn't the player he used to be, but he can still get hot at times. However, injuries have become an issue, as Seguin has appeared in only 47 regular-season games over the past two campaigns.