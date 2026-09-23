Giovanni Lopez Questionable

Sep 22, 2026, 2:15 PM ET

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers has been one of the Sooners' best downfield targets through three games, turning 10 catches into 171 yards and a touchdown. He followed his six-catch, 94-yard performance against Michigan with two receptions for 34 yards at New Mexico. Five of Beers' 10 catches this season have gained at least 15 yards. Georgia is the toughest matchup yet. Arkansas tight end Ty Lockwood caught four passes against the Bulldogs last week, but they went for only 15 yards, with his touchdown coming in the final minute of a 45-17 loss. Oklahoma heads to Athens on Saturday, so another big yardage day is far from automatic. Beers' role and explosiveness still keep him in the starting tight end mix, but this is a week to temper expectations.