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Giovanni Lopez Questionable

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Sep 23, 2026, 8:12 PM ET

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez (undisclosed) is in danger of missing the Demon Deacons' Week 4 matchup with Louisville. Lopez is questionable for Saturday's game, per the ACC availability report. Lopez has started the season strong, recording 887 yards passing and seven touchdowns passing, along with 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns rushing through his team's first three games. He is RotoBaller's 16th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 24.8 fantasy points against the Cardinals this weekend. Lopez has a tasty matchup, as Louisville's pass defense has been one of the worst in the country, allowing 245.3 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
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Sep 23, 2026, 1:12 PM ET

Indiana defensive linemen Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt are eligible to play again after a Monroe Circuit Court judge granted them a preliminary injunction Wednesday, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Their temporary restraining order expired last week, leaving both players ineligible for Indiana's 38-0 win over Western Kentucky while they waited for the court's decision. The ruling is not a final resolution of the case, and Thamel reports that the NCAA is likely to appeal. Indiana has not yet confirmed whether either player will suit up Friday against Northwestern. Wyatt saw only nine defensive snaps against Howard and did not record a tackle before becoming ineligible for the Western Kentucky game. Their restored eligibility gives the Hoosiers two more veteran options along the defensive front entering Big Ten play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Thamel
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Sep 23, 2026, 12:07 PM ET

Penn State wide receiver Koby Howard will be out for an extended period of time, head coach Matt Campbell announced Wednesday. Campbell added that the injury is not season-ending but did not provide a timetable, ruling Howard out for Saturday's Big Ten opener against Wisconsin after his status had been uncertain earlier in the week. Penn State will be without its leading receiver. Howard has 12 catches for 344 yards and two touchdowns through three games, including three receptions for 115 yards and a 70-yard score against Buffalo last week. He also scored on a 20-yard run in that game. Zay Robinson figures to see more snaps with Howard sidelined after working alongside him in the slot early this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: On3
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Sep 23, 2026, 12:05 PM ET

Houston's defense/special teams should be picked up and streamed in Week 4 against Georgia Southern. This season, Houston's DFST has been slightly above average, totaling 25 fantasy points and averaging 8.33 fantasy points per game. The strength of the Cougars' defense is their front seven. Through three games, they have allowed only 62.7 rushing yards per game, ranking ninth in the country. However, Houston's secondary has been a weak point, giving up 253 passing yards per game. Georgia Southern comes into this matchup averaging 21.7 points per game, 260 passing yards and 122 rushing yards per game. In Week 2, Georgia Southern faced Clemson and mustered only 22 rushing yards, completing just 57% of their 47 passing attempts. Per DraftKings, Houston is favored by 18.5 points over Georgia Southern. This game could get out of hand early, which could lead to a top-10 performance for Houston's DFST.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: DraftKings
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Sep 23, 2026, 11:43 AM ET

Kentucky's defense/special teams unit is a must-start option in Week 4 against South Alabama. Streaming defenses in college fantasy football is a great way to win your league, and this week Kentucky is a top option off the waiver wire, as they're owned in only 3% of Yahoo leagues. So far this season, they have been a solid unit, scoring 24 fantasy points and averaging eight fantasy points per game, despite two games against ranked opponents in Texas A&M and Alabama. Kentucky forced two turnovers in both of those ranked games. In Week 4, Kentucky will take on South Alabama, who are averaging 34.7 points per game and 443.7 yards per game. However, they haven't played a team with Kentucky's talent. If Kentucky can force South Alabama into turnovers, they should finish as a top-10 DFST in Week 4.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
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Sep 23, 2026, 10:42 AM ET

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina (elbow) is listed as probable for Clemson's Week 4 matchup against Cal on Friday. The senior sustained an elbow injury against Georgia Southern in Week 2 and missed Clemson's 28-20 win over North Carolina. True freshman Tait Reynolds played well in his first career start in the Week 3 win. This season, Vizzina has yet to play a full game; he was pulled in the season opener against LSU and was pulled due to the injury he sustained in Week 2. Vizzina has completed 60% of his 23 pass attempts for 102 yards, one touchdown, and 2 interceptions. Reynolds has completed 64% of his 62 pass attempts for 415 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. It's still not clear who will start for Clemson in Week 4.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
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Sep 22, 2026, 6:57 PM ET

In a crazy win over North Carolina State, Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill put forth his most productive performance of the season, finishing with 108 yards receiving and two touchdowns on six receptions. Sherrill is averaging 18.1 yards per reception through three games. Entering Week 4, he is RotoBaller's 52nd-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 10.1 fantasy points as the Commodores take on a juicy matchup with Auburn. The Tigers have allowed 252 yards passing per game, including a Florida quarterback Aaron Philo throwing for 204 yards and a touchdown on 9.3 yards per completion a week ago.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 6:50 PM ET

After finding the end zone four times through the air during a win over South Carolina, Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor will take on a Missouri defense that allowed Troy quarterback Goose Crowder to put up some quality numbers in Week 3. The Tigers have allowed opposing passers to average just 171 yards passing through three games this season, but Crowder went for 230 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns on 32 attempts a week ago. Now, Missouri is tasked with slowing down Taylor, who finished a Bulldogs Week 3 victory with 251 yards passing and four scores to go with another 33 yards rushing on eight carries. Taylor is RotoBaller's QB2 and is projected to score 32.5 fantasy points this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 6:40 PM ET

It took some time, but BYU running back LJ Martin finally broke out in Week 3, recording 176 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 15 carries. He added one reception for nine yards during a win over Colorado State. Martin has averaged 7.8 yards per carry on 42 total carries this season. This week, Martin and the Cougars will face a TCU team that has allowed just 79.3 yards rushing per game. During a 31-7 win over Arkansas State on Saturday, the Horned Frogs allowed seven Red Wolves ball carriers to combine for an average of 4.3 yards per carry. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 6:33 PM ET

Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry put forth his most impressive performance of the season during a Week 3 matchup with Eastern Michigan. The Badgers' top pass catcher finished the win over EMU with a whopping 14 receptions for 160 yards and his first touchdown of the year, becoming the latest wide receiver to run roughshod over the Eagles' lackluster pass defense. This week, Henry goes up against a much more formidable defensive unit in Penn State, as the Nittany Lions have allowed their opponents to average just 90 yards passing per game, which is the second-best mark in the country. Henry is RotoBaller's WR38 and is projected to score 11 fantasy points in Week 4.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 6:25 PM ET

RotoBaller's top-ranked wide receiver entering Week 4 is none other than Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff. Duff has performed exceptionally well for the Scarlet Knights this season, finishing his first two games of the year with a combined 333 yards receiving and five touchdowns before following that up with a seven-reception, 86-yard performance that included a touchdown against USC last week. Duff and Rutgers will go up against an inferior team in Howard in Week 4, when Duff is projected to score 30.6 fantasy points against the Bison pass defense, which allowed Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker to find the end zone three times during a blowout Hoosiers win this past Saturday.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 6:18 PM ET

Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon has set the world on fire with his production over the first three games of the season. The Fighting Illini wide receiver has scored multiple touchdowns in each of his team's first three matchups of the season, including an eight-reception, 131-yard, two-touchdown performance during a win over Southern Illinois in Week 3. In Week 4, Dixon and Illinois face off with one of the top teams in the Big Ten, Ohio State, which has allowed just 126 yards passing through its first three games, the 10th-fewest in the country. Despite a tough matchup, Dixon is RotoBaller's WR5 and is projected to score 18.5 fantasy points against the Buckeyes this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 5:59 PM ET

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss helped Ole Miss power past rival LSU last week, finishing the win with 363 yards passing and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) along with an interception. Entering a Week 4 matchup with unbeaten Florida, Chambliss is RotoBaller's QB9 and is projected to score 25.7 fantasy points against the Gators. Through three games, Florida's pass defense has displayed vulnerability, as it has allowed 231.7 yards passing per game. This past week, Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown recorded 271 yards passing and 65 yards rushing along with four touchdowns. Chambliss has thrown for 336 yards or more in two of three matchups this season and has a great opportunity for another big game this weekend.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 5:51 PM ET

Following a tough season-opening loss to Tulsa, Oklahoma State has bounced back with two straight wins, due in large part to the performance of quarterback Drew Mestermaker. RotoBaller's QB11 entering Week 4, Mestermaker recorded an explosive performance in his team's third game of the season, finishing a 59-0 win over Murray State with 324 yards passing and five touchdowns while completing over 90% of his passes. He didn't impact the game with his running ability this past week, but is always a threat to do so, proving as much with a six-carry, 109-yard performance that included a touchdown in Week 2. The Cowboys' gunslinger has a great opportunity in front of him this weekend, when he will face the West Virginia pass defense, which has allowed 246.7 yards passing per game. Mestermaker is projected to score 25.3 fantasy points against the Mountaineers.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 5:44 PM ET

Texas faces a challenging tilt against SEC opponent Tennessee on Saturday, which Longhorns' quarterback Arch Manning enters as RotoBaller's 38th-ranked quarterback. Manning recorded a modest performance of 161 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns to go with 10 carries for 53 yards during a win over UTSA in Week 3. But in Week 4, he will take on a taller task in a Volunteers pass defense that has allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw for just 151 yards passing per game. This past week against Kennesaw State, Tennessee held quarterback Rickie Collings out of the end zone, while the Owls' signal caller averaged just 5.6 yards per attempt during a lopsided contest. Manning is projected to score 19.2 fantasy points this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 5:34 PM ET

After performing well during a tough matchup with Texas A&M last week, Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey will have a much simpler task in Week 4. The Wildcats will face South Alabama on Saturday, a team that has allowed 210.7 yards passing per game. During a win over Ohio this past week, the Jaguars gave up a combined 234 yards passing and four touchdowns to two different Bobcats quarterbacks, Levi Davis and Matt Vezza. With Minchey coming off a 252-yard passing, two-touchdown effort against the Aggies, he's a strong play as RotoBaller's QB44. He could very well exceed his projected total of 18.4 fantasy points this weekend.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 5:30 PM ET

After beginning the 2026 season red-hot, Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is RotoBaller's sixth-ranked quarterback as he and the Hurricanes square off with a stingy pass defense in Week 4. Miami will take on a Central Michigan team that has allowed just 154.3 yards passing per game and intercepted Wyoming quarterback Tyler Hughes twice last week. Mensah has recorded no fewer than 220 yards passing and three touchdowns in a game this season, averaging 291 yards passing and 3.6 touchdowns per contest while adding 31 yards rushing on just five carries. He is projected to score 27.5 fantasy points against the Chippewas.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 5:20 PM ET

Coming off a quiet performance, at least by his standards, against Kent State, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hopes to get back on track as the Buckeyes take on Illinois in Week 4. Smith finished this past week's matchup with the Golden Flashes with eight receptions for 85 yards, which was his least productive outing this season. Each of the previous two games, Smith recorded over 150 yards receiving and at least one touchdown. This week, Smith will face a fairly favorable matchup against a Fighting Illini pass defense that has allowed 217.7 yards passing per game. Smith is RotoBaller's WR11 and is projected to score 16.4 fantasy points this weekend.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 5:11 PM ET

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney has been one of the top performers in all of college football this season, regardless of position. Entering Week 4, Toney is RotoBaller's third-ranked player and second-ranked wide receiver as he and the Miami Hurricanes prepare to square off against Central Michigan. Toney has averaged 148 yards receiving per game through Week 3, recording at least 96 yards receiving in each of the Hurricanes' first three games. He is coming off a 12-reception, 114-yard performance against Wake Forest that included a touchdown reception. This week, he will face Central Michigan, whose defense has been pretty solid against the pass, allowing just 154.3 yards passing per game. Still, Toney is projected to score 28.5 fantasy points on Saturday.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 2:35 PM ET

Stanford tight end Benji Blackburn was held to two catches for 28 yards at Duke after opening the season with 12 receptions for 101 yards across his first two games. He still leads Stanford's tight ends with 14 catches and 129 yards, although he has yet to find the end zone. Georgia Tech has surrendered some production to the position. Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown against the Yellow Jackets, while Mercer's Jackson Kostmayer had a 20-yard reception last week. Blackburn gets Georgia Tech at home Saturday night and should remain part of Stanford's regular passing-game rotation. His lack of touchdowns caps the ceiling, but the reception volume keeps him in play as a matchup-dependent Week 4 starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 22, 2026, 2:15 PM ET

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers has been one of the Sooners' best downfield targets through three games, turning 10 catches into 171 yards and a touchdown. He followed his six-catch, 94-yard performance against Michigan with two receptions for 34 yards at New Mexico. Five of Beers' 10 catches this season have gained at least 15 yards. Georgia is the toughest matchup yet. Arkansas tight end Ty Lockwood caught four passes against the Bulldogs last week, but they went for only 15 yards, with his touchdown coming in the final minute of a 45-17 loss. Oklahoma heads to Athens on Saturday, so another big yardage day is far from automatic. Beers' role and explosiveness still keep him in the starting tight end mix, but this is a week to temper expectations.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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