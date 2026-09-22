Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Sep 22, 2026, 3:15 PM ETThe game on Tuesday night between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather, according to the Orioles. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Tuesday's scheduled starters, right-hander Max Scherzer for the Blue Jays and right-hander Chris Bassitt for the Orioles, will both likely be pushed back to one of Wednesday's contests. Bassitt has gone 8-5 this year with a 4.64 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, but he has pitched better since returning from back surgery in mid-August, posting a 3.76 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 35 strikeouts and 15 walks in seven starts. Like Bassitt, Scherzer has been better since returning in July from back and thumb injuries, recording a 4.26 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 40:20 K:BB in 50 2/3 innings. Overall in 2026, the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer has a bloated 6.07 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with only 54 punchouts in 72 2/3 frames across 16 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Baltimore Orioles
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Leo De Vries Looks Like The Real Deal
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 22, 2026, 12:32 PM ETAthletics shortstop prospect Leo De Vries excelled during the 2026 season, playing 93 games at Double-A Midland and putting together an elite statistical season. De Vries hit .290 with 13 homers and 55 RBI, 63 runs scored, and 34 stolen bases. The 19-year-old switch hitter flashed his enormous potential by showing off his five-category skill set. He is the top overall prospect in the Athletics system and one of the top prospects in baseball. He has a 60-grade hit tool with a 55-grade power and speed combination. De Vries actually was signed by the San Diego Padres and was traded to the Athletics in the Mason Miller deal. De Vries looks like a future fantasy star with elite bat-to-ball skills and speed to burn on the basepaths. Even though he is still very young at 19, look for him to debut with the Athletics in 2027.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Jamie Arnold Flashes Potential In First Minor-League Season
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 22, 2026, 12:24 PM ETIn his first minor league season, Athletics pitching prospect Jamie Arnold showed off some of his potential, pitching at two different minor-league levels. Between Double-A Midland and Triple- A Las Vegas, Arnold finished with a 7-6 record and a combined 3.50 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. He struck out 130 batters over 118 1/3 combined innings. The 22-year-old left-handed pitcher out of Florida State had an extremely promising first professional season even though he exited the season early with an injury. Arnold is the No. 3 overall prospect for the Athletics and has a 60-grade slider with a 55-grade fastball and a 50-grade changeup. An experienced prospect out of college, Arnold showed his promise this year in the minor leagues. He should make his way up to the Athletics and make his big-league debut in 2027, looking like a future fantasy starter.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Gage Wood Has Extremely High Upside With Elite Fastball
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 22, 2026, 12:14 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies pitching prospect Gage Wood had a bit of mixed results during his age-22 minor-league season in 2026. Wood pitched to a combined 1-5 record between Single-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading. He showed a good strikeout rate with 139 strikeouts in 95 combined innings pitched and posted a 4.36 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. Wood has enormous potential as the top prospect in the Phillies' system and possesses a 70-grade fastball with a 55-grade curveball, 50-grade slider, and 45-grade changeup. He still has room to improve his offspeed stuff, but his fastball is pretty much major-league level. He can strike out batters with his elite fastball, but he is working hard to improve his changeup. The minor league numbers weren't necessarily elite this season, but expect Wood to get a look at some point in Philadelphia in 2027.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Aaron Judge Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 12:11 PM ETNew York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge (calf) is likely to miss the American League wild-card series against the division-rival Boston Red Sox next week, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "We're planning on him not being a part of that," manager Aaron Boone said. Judge received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right calf on Monday during the team's off day. After recently returning from a stress fracture in his rib that kept him out for the majority of the 2026 season, Judge injured his right calf and was placed on the 10-day injured list last weekend. If the Yankees advance past the Red Sox in the wild-card series, it is unclear if Judge will be available to play in the Divisional Series, and it likely depends on how much progress he is able to make before then. In the meantime, Heliot Ramos is expected to see most of the playing time in right field for the Yanks. Not having the three-time MVP will be a huge loss for the Yankees to begin the playoffs. Judge has only played in 66 games in 2026, slashing .241/.360/.511 with an .871 OPS, 18 home runs, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 285 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Ethan Holliday Will Be Crushing Balls At Coors Field Soon
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 22, 2026, 12:05 PM ETColorado Rockies top shortstop prospect Ethan Holliday missed the last four months of the 2026 season with a stress fracture to his left foot and, at age 19, will look to make the most of his 2027 season. Holliday played in 33 games for Single-A Fresno and showed unbelievable promise with nine homers and 32 RBI while hitting .262 with 29 runs scored. The left-handed hitting shortstop is the top overall prospect in the Rockies' system with a 50-grade hit tool with 65-grade power and 50-grade speed. He is still very young and raw, and the injury was unfortunate for his age-19 season. But in his brief time healthy with Fresno, he showed off elite power, which is in line with how he is rated as a prospect. He has the bloodline as the son of Matt Holliday and brother of Jackson Holliday. It might take a few years, but he should be crushing baseballs at Coors Field in the near future.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Ryan Sloan Shows Off Potential In Minor Leagues
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 22, 2026, 11:57 AM ETSeattle Mariners pitching prospect Ryan Sloan spent all season at Double-A Arkansas and showed off why he is a highly regarded prospect for the Mariners. Sloan started 22 games for the Arkansas Travelers and compiled a 4-4 record with 128 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings with a 3.73 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. At age 20, Sloan had a nice season at the Double-A level and displayed why he is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Seattle system. He has a 60-grade fastball and changeup combination with a 55-grade secondary pitch in his slider. Sloan could use another year in the minors potentially but also could push the Mariners to promote him to the major leagues. It will be interesting to see how his development progresses next year. He could be worth a draft selection next year with an outside shot of making his MLB debut at some point in 2027.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 11:55 AM ETThe Boston Red Sox named Chad Tracy as their full-time manager on Tuesday by signing him to a three-year contract with a club option for the 2030 season, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. The Red Sox also announced that they exercised chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's 2029 and 2030 options. Tracy is the 49th manager in Red Sox history after taking over on April 25 when Breslow fired Alex Cora. Boston was 10-17 at that point. With Tracy as the skipper, Boston has gone 74-55 and clinched a spot in the 2026 playoffs on Sunday. Tracy started 32-46 as the team entered play on June 25, but they turned in a 20-3 stretch that vaulted them into wild-card position. That insane stretch included 15 straight wins from July 3 through July 22, which tied for the longest win streak in club history. The Red Sox are currently in possession of the second American League wild-card spot and are likely to face the division-rival New York Yankees in the AL wild-card round for the second straight season at Yankee Stadium.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Christopher Smith
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 11:47 AM ETNew York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (thumb) said he will be activated from the 10-day injured list and play in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. The 28-year-old, who has been out the last two weeks with a sprained right thumb, will return to action to close out the final week of the regular season. The Yankees and fantasy managers will be hoping that Chisholm can pick up where he left off earlier this month, when he went 6-for-18 with a home run to begin the month. Chisholm is returning to a .232/.312/.403 slash line with a .715 OPS, 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 68 runs scored, and 40 stolen bases across his 461 at-bats in 2026 in his second full season in the Bronx. The two-time All-Star will return to starting duties at the keystone in New York, which will push Anthony Volpe to an infield utility role for the rest of the regular season and for the playoffs next month.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Jesus Made Completes Stellar Season at Double-A
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 22, 2026, 11:46 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers shortstop prospect Jesus Made completed a stellar season at Double-A Biloxi and looks like a future fantasy star. Made played in 122 games for the Biloxi Shuckers and hit .271 with 14 homers and 91 RBI to go with 87 runs scored and 37 stolen bases. It was a highly successful statistical season for the 19-year-old and he showed his five-category fantasy promise with the numbers he was able to accumulate. Made is the top prospect in the Brewers organization and possesses a 60-grade hit tool with 60-grade power and speed. Made is a complete prospect, whose power and speed combination makes him a great fantasy target for 2027 drafts. It's unknown if he will start the season with Milwaukee but he should make it there at some point during next season. He looks like one of the bright fantasy shortstop prospects.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Cole Carrigg a Priority Streamer Entering Final Week of 2026
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 10:59 PM ETAcross 348 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in early June, Colorado Rockies outfielder/shortstop Cole Carrigg is hitting .271/.335/.461 with 10 home runs, 48 RBI, 46 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. The 24-year-old has been a balanced producer for fantasy managers for most of the second half of the season. However, he's been particularly hot in recent weeks. Across 77 plate appearances in September, Carrigg is hitting .307 with four home runs, 12 RBI, eight runs scored, and three stolen bases. Carrigg also has a favorable schedule to end the year, with three games at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks followed by three games in Chicago against the White Sox. In leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire, Carrigg profiles as an outfield streamer for fantasy managers to target.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jung a Worthy Waiver-Wire Target Amid Current Hot Streak
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 10:47 PM ETAcross 431 plate appearances in 2026, Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung is hitting .295/.360/.450 with 11 home runs, 39 RBI, 52 runs scored, and one stolen base. After suffering a calf injury in late July, Jung missed almost two months' worth of action. However, the 28-year-old has hit well since returning to the Rangers lineup on September 12. Across his last 35 plate appearances, Jung is hitting .303 with two home runs, four RBI, and six runs scored. Jung has posted a career-best 48.7% hard-hit rate in 2026 while also dropping his strikeout rate to a career-low 18.1%. In fantasy leagues where he's not already rostered, Jung could be worth targeting on the waiver wire for the final week of the 2026 season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Nolan Arenado a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Amid Late-Season Surge
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 10:38 PM ETAcross 572 plate appearances in 2026, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado is hitting .247/.322/.455 with 27 home runs, 78 RBI, 73 runs scored, and four stolen bases. After hitting just 28 home runs across over 1,000 plate appearances in his final two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024 and 2025, it's been a resurgent campaign for the 35-year-old. Arenado has also been red-hot of late, hitting .317 with six home runs and 13 RBI across 68 plate appearances in September. Arenado also has a favorable schedule in the final week of the regular season, as the Diamondbacks will open a three-game set at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. In any league where he is available on the waiver wire, Arenado profiles as a priority target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Robert Suarez Expected to Return This Week
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 10:29 PM ETAtlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said during a radio appearance on 680 The Fan that right-hander Robert Suarez (elbow) is "highly likely" to be activated from the 60-day injured list on either Wednesday or Thursday. Suarez has been sidelined since mid-June by inflammation in his right elbow, but it appears he will be back in the Atlanta bullpen for the team's postseason push. Across 32 innings (31 games) before suffering the injury, Suarez recorded a 0.56 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 26 strikeouts, and four saves. While the 35-year-old's strikeout rate dropped to 21.5%, he allowed just one home run (0.28 HR/9). Upon his return, Suarez should be a key part of the bridge to Braves closer Raisel Iglesias.--Will Brady
Source: 680 The Fan
Jung Hoo Lee Placed on 10-Day Injured List with Groin Contusion
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 10:20 PM ETSan Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (groin) has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a groin contusion, per Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News. With less than 10 days remaining in the regular season, Lee's 2026 campaign is over. Across 579 plate appearances for the year, Lee hit .276/.320/.404 with 10 home runs, 57 RBI, 65 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases. The 28-year-old has a firm ceiling on his power, as he owns just a 3.1% barrel rate and a 33% hard-hit rate for his career. However, Lee struck out in fewer than 10% of his plate appearances this season and should continue to provide fantasy managers with a solid batting average and run production in 2027. With Lee sidelined, Giants outfielder Bo Davidson could take over as the team's everyday right fielder.--Will Brady
Source: The Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Willy Adames Returns to Baseball Activities
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 10:12 PM ETSan Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (elbow) fielded ground balls and took batting practice on Monday, per Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News. Adames has been sidelined since late August by an elbow injury and is unlikely to play again in 2026. However, the 31-year-old appears to be making progress and should have a relatively normal offseason heading into 2027. Across 505 plate appearances in 2026, Adames hit .230/.289/.424 with 21 home runs, 51 RBI, 62 runs scored, and six stolen bases. The veteran shortstop's barrel (8.9%) and hard-hit (38.8%) rates were both his worst since the 2019 season. Adames also graded out as one of the worst defensive shortstops in MLB, which is usually one of the strengths of his game. If the elbow injury was impacting his performance before he was finally placed on the injured list, Adames could be a worthy buy-low target for fantasy managers in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Bryce Eldridge Finishes Year on Concussion Injured List
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 7:24 PM ETThe San Francisco Giants placed rookie first baseman Bryce Eldridge (concussion) on the seven-day concussion injured list on Monday, ending his first full season with just a week left to play, according to Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News. The 21-year-old left-handed slugger had a cup of coffee with San Fran in 2025, playing in only 10 games, but he finishes 2026 with 107 games played at the major-league level. In those 107 games (448 plate appearances), Eldridge showed plenty of power potential at Oracle Park, slashing .269/.364/.461 with an .825 OPS, 17 homers, 57 RBI, 50 runs scored, and one stolen base. It was a disappointing end to the year, though, as he suffered a concussion when he hit his head at the team's hotel. The former first-rounder also hit .333 (38-for-114) with five homers and 22 RBI in 30 games at Triple-A Sacramento in 2026. One of the Giants' top prospects, outfielder Bo Davidson, and infielder Marcelo Mayer will get a chance to impress over the final week of the regular season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Troy Melton Lands on Injured List With Arm Fatigue
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 7:08 PM ETThe Detroit Tigers announced on Monday that they placed right-hander Troy Melton (forearm) on the 15-day injured list with right-arm fatigue and recalled right-handed pitching prospect River Ryan from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move. Melton felt something in his right forearm during his final outing of the season on Sunday in an 8-1 loss to the division-rival Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out four in 3 2/3 innings to pick up his fifth loss of the year. The 25-year-old former fourth-round pick in 2022 from San Diego State University had a strong second season in the majors altogether, going 8-5 with a 2.76 ERA (4.09 FIP) and 1.13 WHIP with 94 strikeouts and 37 walks in 114 1/3 innings across his 20 starts. Melton produced an identical 2.76 ERA in his MLB debut in 2025, too, in 16 appearances (four starts) covering 45 2/3 frames. A deep pitch mix with strong command makes Melton an intriguing and ascending young arm for fantasy managers going into the 2027 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tigers PR
Giants Calling Up Outfield Prospect Bo Davidson
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 6:52 PM ETThe San Francisco Giants are calling up outfield prospect Bo Davidson, the team's No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline, to the big leagues on Monday, a source told Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News. Davidson will get the call to the big leagues to begin the final week of the 2026 regular season after hitting .309/.389/.534 with 10 home runs and six steals for Triple-A Sacramento this year in 52 games across 234 plate appearances. He also hit .277/.340/.521 with an .861 OPS, 19 homers, 53 RBI, 14 steals, and 49 runs scored in 73 games and 315 plate appearances at Double-A Richmond. Obviously, it is too late in the season for Davidson to do any real damage in fantasy baseball leagues, but the Gigantes will get a look at one of their best position-player prospects in the final week, with both outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (groin) and Bryce Eldridge (head) currently dealing with injuries. The 24-year-old left-handed hitter has primarily played center field in the minors, but he could be used in a corner-outfield spot as well. Davidson has intriguing raw power from the left side and could push for an early MLB return in 2027 if he starts out hot in the minors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Dylan Cease Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 5:58 PM ETToronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease (shoulder) said he will not need surgery on his right shoulder following his MRI results, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. Cease is now in "limbo" on what his next steps are, depending on where the team is in the American League playoff picture. The talented right-hander described his shoulder feeling as a "bit heavy and achy and not normal. But at the same time, it didn't feel like it was torn... not something I need surgery for or anything like that. It was just inflammation, just the kind of that middle ground." Toronto heads into Monday's series opener on the road against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles three games back of the final wild-card spot in the AL with six games left to play. If the Jays are still alive by the weekend, Cease could make his final start of the 2026 season at home against the Cincinnati Reds. The 30-year-old has had a banner year in Toronto in his first year with the club, going 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA, league-leading 2.55 FIP, a 1.10 WHIP, a career-high 239 strikeouts, and 78 walks in 169 innings and 29 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sportsnet - Hazel Mae
Alex Bregman has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 5:52 PM ETChicago Cubs star third baseman Alex Bregman (face) suffered multiple facial fractures after being hit by a foul ball while standing in the on-deck circle on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Bregman will not undergo surgery and is hopeful to return for the postseason in October. It was a scary moment, but thankfully, the 32-year-old veteran is alright and should return to help the Cubbies for their playoff run next month. The three-time All-Star will finish his first year in Chitown with a .262/.352/.452 slash line, an .804 OPS, 26 home runs, 89 RBI, 89 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 153 games played across 693 plate appearances in his 11th year in the big leagues. It was a bounce-back season after he played in only 114 games a year ago in his lone season with the Boston Red Sox. Bregman hit .296 (34-for-115) with 12 home runs and 30 RBI in 28 games in August and was hitting .295 (18-for-61) with three homers in 18 games in September, so Chicago will be hoping that he does not miss a beat at the plate when he hopefully returns for the start of the wild-card series next week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan