Pete Fairbanks to Undergo Surgery
Sep 18, 2026, 9:24 PM ETMiami Marlins relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks (hand) will undergo surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Fairbanks landed on the Injured List on Tuesday with nerve irritation in his right hand. Now, the right-hander will undergo surgery to treat the injury. Fairbanks is done for the season, and he could miss part of the 2027 season as well while he recovers from surgery. Fairbanks posted a 6.31 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and a 57/22 K/BB ratio with 19 saves in 46 appearances with the Marlins this season. Calvin Faucher and Michael Petersen are the favorites to see save chances down the stretch in Miami.--Andy Webb
Source: Christina De Nicola
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Braxton Ashcraft is Not Expected to Return This Season
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 9:33 PM ETPittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (arm) is unlikely to return to the mound this season, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Ashcraft appears to be making progress as he was able to play catch from 90 feet on Friday. Despite that, Ashcraft is unlikely to make enough progress to get back on the mound before the end of the regular season. Ashcraft has been out since early September due to right arm discomfort. Ashcraft is probably done for the year, but he did post a breakout campaign for the Pirates this season. Across 28 starts, Ashcraft posted a 3.65 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and a 173/35 K/BB ratio across 165.1 innings of work.--Andy Webb
Source: Kevin Gorman
Ryan Weathers Unlikely to Return During Regular Season
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 9:13 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Friday that pitcher Ryan Weathers (forearm) is unlikely to pitch again before the end of the regular season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Weathers is currently working his way back from a forearm flexor strain that has sidelined him since late August. The Yankees were hopeful that Weathers could return in a bullpen role, but that doesn't seem to be in the cards anymore. There is still a chance that Weathers returns in time to help the Yankees during the postseason. He probably won't have enough time to build up to become a starter, but something is better than nothing. Fantasy managers in redraft formats who are still holding Weathers can safely move on.--Andy Webb
Source: Bryan Hoch
Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Return During Homestand
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 9:06 PM ETAccording to Bryan Hoch, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed on Friday that second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (thumb) is expected to return during their upcoming homestand. It sounds like Chisholm is doing well in his recovery from a right thumb strain that has sidelined him since early September. Boone didn't give an exact timetable, but more information should be known following the weekend series in Arizona. It sounds like fantasy managers still in the playoff picture might be able to get something out of Chisholm before the end of the season. There should be more information on his status as he continues to ramp up his activities.--Andy Webb
Source: Bryan Hoch
Aroldis Chapman "Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 7:39 PM ETBoston Red Sox left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman (lat) said he is "not worried at all" about his lat strain that made him unavailable to pitch in Thursday's late-inning comeback win over the Texas Rangers, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.com. Chapman said he has felt improvement since it first popped up on Tuesday, and he is confident he will pitch again before the end of the 2026 regular season. While the 38-year-old veteran southpaw appears to have dodged a bullet, it is unclear how quickly he might be available to pick up another save for fantasy managers playing for a championship late in the season. If Chapman misses more time, right-hander Garrett Whitlock, who picked up his fourth save of the year in Texas on Thursday, is expected to get the first crack at more save opportunities. Chapman continues to defy Father Time in 2026 and has been great with a 1.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 34 saves, and 68 strikeouts in his 50 2/3 innings out of the bullpen in his second year in Boston. Last year, Chapman had a 1.17 ERA and 32 saves.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Sean McAdam
Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 7:27 PM ETThe St. Louis Cardinals announced on Friday that they placed rookie outfielder Joshua Baez (oblique) on the 10-day injured list with a left-oblique strain and recalled infielder Cesar Prieto from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Baez will most likely miss the rest of the 2026 season for the Cardinals after injuring his oblique during Wednesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. The 23-year-old, who is ranked as the team's No. 3 prospect at MLB Pipeline, hit three home runs against the division-rival Chicago Cubs in his major-league debut on Aug. 15 and ended up hitting .230 (23-for-100) with seven home runs, seven doubles, 18 RBI, two stolen bases, 18 runs scored, four walks, and 33 strikeouts in his first 29 games MLB games across 108 plate appearances. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder will have breakout potential in 2027 for his pure power upside, but fantasy managers might also have to be pretty patient with his high strikeout rate.--Keith Hernandez
Source: St. Louis Cardinals
Hunter Goodman Returns From his Thumb Injury on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 7:17 PM ETColorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (thumb) is doing the catching for right-hander Gabriel Hughes and is hitting cleanup for the team in Friday's series opener at Coors Field against the Seattle Mariners and right-hander Bryan Woo, according to MLB.com. Goodman is back in action to begin the weekend after missing four of the previous five games with a right-thumb injury that has been bothering him recently. It has affected the power-hitting catcher at the plate, as he has gone 6-for-42 (.143) with two home runs, two doubles, a triple, eight RBI, six runs scored, three walks, and 12 strikeouts in 11 games in September. Still, the 26-year-old former fourth-rounder from Memphis should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups as the best power-hitting catcher in the game. Goodman is returning to a .245/.312/.529 slash line, an .841 OPS, 38 home runs, 81 RBI, 80 runs scored, and even five stolen bases in 482 at-bats in 2026. He has never faced Woo in his career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Colson Montgomery Back in the Lineup Against Tigers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 7:12 PM ETChicago White Sox infielder Colson Montgomery (wrist) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Friday's contest against the division-rival Detroit Tigers and left-hander Andrew Sears, per MLB.com. It is good news to see Montgomery back in Chicago's starting lineup after he was pulled from Wednesday's game against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians following being hit by a pitch on his left wrist. Thankfully, the 24-year-old avoided any fractures in his wrist and has returned following a scheduled day off on Thursday. Fantasy managers will want to get Montgomery back in their lineups this weekend for the stretch run, despite the fact that he has not hit a home run in his last 10 games. The former 22nd overall pick in 2021 is hitting only .203 (109-for-536) in his first full big-league season in 2026, but he has done damage with 31 home runs and 84 RBI across his 144 games played and 604 plate appearances for the ChiSox. However, he hit an even .200 (20-for-100) in 26 games in August and has gone just 5-for-49 (.102) with two homers, seven RBI, six walks, and 26 strikeouts in 15 games so far in September.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Jac Caglianone Out With Hand Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 6:04 PM ETKansas City Royals first baseman/outfielder Jac Caglianone (hand) is out of Friday's starting lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to a hand injury that he suffered on Thursday night, manager Matt Quatraro told Royals broadcaster Joel Goldberg. "It was in the dugout after one of the at-bats. It was my decision to not play him today," Quatraro said. Nick Loftin is making the start in right field for the Royals and will bat eighth in the order against Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes. For now, fantasy managers should consider Caglianone to be day-to-day and check back to see if he is available to play as the series continues in the Steel City on Saturday. The 23-year-old former sixth overall pick from Florida has had a great first full season in the big leagues in 2026, hitting .277/.328/.483 with an .811 OPS, 23 home runs, 70 RBI, 66 runs scored, and six stolen bases across 484 at-bats. However, he has been banged up lately and is limping to the finish line. Cags has gone 4-for-27 (.148) with four RBI, a walk, and 11 strikeouts in 10 games so far in September.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Joel Goldberg
Aaron Judge Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:39 PM ETNew York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (calf) is going on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a strained right calf, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. It will be the second time that Judge has gone on the IL this year, with the first time coming from a stress fracture in his rib that cost him most of the season. The three-time MVP injured his calf during Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. The right-handed slugger will now rest up until the playoffs begin in October, but there is no guarantee that he will be ready to roll by then either. In Judge's absence for the rest of September, Heliot Ramos should see most of the playing time in right field in the Bronx. Former top prospect Jasson Dominguez should also be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to give the Yanks more outfield depth. Judge will finish his 11th year in the majors with a .241/.360/.511 slash line, an 871 OPS, 18 home runs, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored, and five stolen bases in just 66 games played and 285 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Dansby Swanson Activated And Starting on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:02 PM ETChicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (oblique) has been activated from the 10-day injured list, with third baseman BJ Murray Jr. being optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move, according to Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune. Swanson is starting at shortstop and batting ninth in Friday's series opener on the road against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Chase Burns, per MLB.com. He will make his first start since being sidelined in mid-August with a Grade 2 left-oblique strain. Swanson will return as Chicago's primary shortstop, pushing Nico Hoerner back to second-base duties. Without going on a rehab assignment, fantasy managers should not be surprised if Swanson struggles at the plate upon his return. The 32-year-old veteran is returning to a .216/.300/.404 slash line with a .704 OPS, 18 home runs, 66 RBI, 78 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases in his 403 at-bats this season. Hitting in the nine-hole against Burns will definitely not endear him to any DFS managers on Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro
Cade Cavalli Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 4:50 PM ETThe Washington Nationals announced on Friday that they agreed to a four-year contract extension with right-hander Cade Cavalli through the 2030 season that includes a club option for the 2031 season. The deal is worth $47 million guaranteed and $70 million if the options are picked up, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. The 28-year-old secures his future in D.C. after a breakout 2026 campaign. The former 22nd overall pick from the University of Oklahoma in 2020 has gone 12-5 this year with a 3.12 ERA (3.33 FIP), 1.17 WHIP, and 194:48 K:BB in 164 2/3 innings pitched across his 31 starts in his first full season in the big leagues. Cavalli only made one start in his debut season in 2022 with the Nats, did not pitch at all in 2023 due to Tommy John surgery, and made only 10 starts in Washington last year. He has posted a career-high 28.2% strikeout rate and maintained the command that he showed in a small sample size in 2025 by walking 7.0% of the batters he has faced. With a longer leash in 2027, Cavalli could be even better if he stays healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Washington Nationals
Willson Contreras Held Out of Friday's Lineup
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 3:39 PM ETBoston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (hand) is not in the team's starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays, according to MLB.com. Nick Sogard will man first base for the BoSox and bat second against Rays left-hander Ian Seymour. It should not be a huge surprise that Contreras is not starting on Friday after he was pulled from Thursday's win over the Texas Rangers after being hit on the right hand by a pitch late in the game. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative, and Contreras was diagnosed with a bruised hand. Fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day and check back on him to see if he is playing in Game 2 of the series in Tampa on Saturday. The 34-year-old veteran and former catcher has battled through some injuries this year but has still been one of Boston's best bats in 2026, as he is currently hitting .276/.387/.518 with a .905 OPS, 27 home runs, 81 RBI, 68 runs scored, and three steals in his 446 at-bats in his first year in Beantown. However, he did hit just .217 (18-for-83) with three homers, 12 RBI, 11 walks, and 26 strikeouts in 23 games in August, and he has played in only four games so far in September.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Chase DeLauter Returns From Wrist Injury on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 3:24 PM ETCleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter (wrist) is starting in right field and batting third for the Guardians on Friday against the visiting Athletics and right-hander Mason Barnett, per MLB.com. DeLauter has missed some time in recent weeks with a sprained right wrist, but he is back in action to begin the weekend series against the A's after missing each of the last two games on Tuesday and Wednesday against the division-rival Chicago White Sox. The 24-year-old former first-rounder has been money for Cleveland in his first year in the big leagues in 2026, slashing .289/.362/.453 with an .815 OPS, 14 home runs, 62 RBI, 57 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across his 464 at-bats. DeLauter has only gone deep three times in 45 second-half games, but he has hit lefties well and is coming off a month of August in which he slashed .363/.440/.538 with a .977 OPS, two homers, and nine RBI in 22 games played. If his wrist injury does not impact him the rest of the way, DeLauter will be looking to put a bow on a strong first year in the bigs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Seaver King Producing Tremendous Minor-League Season at Age 23
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 1:35 PM ETWashington Nationals infield prospect Seaver King hit his 20th homer of the season on Wednesday night at Triple-A Rochester to put an exclamation point on his breakout 2026 season in the minor leagues. Between Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester this season, King has hit .306 with those 20 homers and 73 RBI to go with 85 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. It's a complete stat line from the Wake Forest grad, but he hasn't received a call-up yet from the Nationals. He is the No. 4 prospect in the Nationals system and has a 50-grade hit tool with 45-grade power and 70-grade speed. Look for King's strong minor league season at age 23 to give him a shot at breaking camp with the major league team in 2027. He has done everything he can to prove worthy of the opportunity and would be a good fantasy player to target in 2027 drafts.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Dax Kilby Makes Most of Injury-Shortened Minor-League Season
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 1:28 PM ETNew York Yankees shortstop prospect Dax Kilby missed much of the 2026 season with a hamstring injury but returned to hit four homers and 26 RBI in 124 at-bats with a .242 batting average and 27 runs scored with 12 stolen bases. The 19-year-old was the first-round pick of the Yankees in the 2025 MLB Draft and slots in at No. 2 on the team's prospect list. He has a 60-grade hit tool with 60-grade speed and 50-grade power. Speed looks to be a big part of the youngster's game, and swiping 12 bags in his limited time this season proves that. He looks to be a few years away, at least from a big-league debut, but he looks like a potential five-category star at the shortstop position. Kilby looks like a strong dynasty league addition with the potential to be a fantasy stud.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
JoJo Parker Hitting Nicely at High-A Vancouver
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 1:20 PM ETToronto Blue Jays shortstop prospect JoJo Parker has shown off his hitting skills at High-A Vancouver since his recent call-up at age 20. In 21 games at Vancouver, Parker is hitting .316, which is a big improvement from his .256 batting average at Single-A Dunedin for most of the year. Parker has combined across both levels to steal 28 bases this season and score 85 runs. The left-handed hitter is the top overall prospect for the Blue Jays and has a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Parker has nice size at the shortstop position and has done enough with his bat and on the basepaths to prove why he is so highly regarded as a prospect. Look for Parker to debut with the Blue Jays in a few years, and he should be added to the list of future star fantasy shortstops.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Since Return From Injury, Alfredo Duno Has Done Nothing But Hit
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 1:11 PM ETCincinnati Reds catcher prospect Alfredo Duno came back from a right hamstring injury on August 26 and since then has been red-hot with the bat for Double-A Chattanooga. Since that return date, Duno has hit 20-for-55 (.364) with no homers and six RBI. Altogether this season, between two levels of the minors, the 20-year-old is hitting .281 with 19 homers and 61 RBI in 363 at bats with 64 runs scored. The right-handed hitter is the top overall prospect in the Reds system and figures to be their catcher of the future. He has a 55-grade hit tool with 55-grade power. At just 20 years old, Duno has done a nice job so far in the minor leagues. While there is growth to be had, he looks like a future big league star and a plus fantasy contributor. It's nice to see him hit so well coming back from his injury to close out the season. He appears to be a few years away from a big-league debut.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Eduardo Quintero Shows Off Speed In Minor Leagues
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 1:00 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect Eduardo Quintero had a nice season in the minor leagues in 2026 at age 21, but nothing stood out more statistically than his 44 combined stolen bases with a combined .308 batting average. Quintero spent pretty much the whole season with High-A Glendale and hit 13 homers with 70 RBI and scored 108 runs. The Venezuelan is the No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers' organization and boasts 60-grade speed with a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power. The right-handed hitter proved he can be a huge stolen base threat and with his ability to get on base as he showed with his high batting average, that make for a great combination. Quintero showed why he is so highly regarded with an excellent season at 21 years old and should bring that to the major leagues and the Los Angeles Dodgers in a few years.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Eric Hartman Struggling With Bat Since Call-Up to Double-A Columbus
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 12:51 PM ETAtlanta Braves outfield prospect Eric Hartman has had a good minor league season at age 20, but has struggled since his call-up in early August to Double-A Columbus. In 34 games with Columbus, the left-handed hitter has two homers and 10 RBI while hitting just .182. He does, however, have 18 stolen bases, which is a great sign despite the struggles in the batting average department. Hartman is the top prospect in the Braves' system and boasts 70-grade speed with a 55-grade hit tool and 50-grade power. Between Columbus and High-A Rome this season, Hartman has shown off that speed with 56 combined stolen bases to go with 26 homers and 74 RBI and a combined .249 batting average. Hartman looks like the real deal with his stolen base threat and that makes him a potential five-tool player and fantasy contributor a few years down the road.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Aroldis Chapman Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 11:44 PM ETBoston Red Sox left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman (lat) was unavailable to pitch in Thursday night's game in Texas against the Rangers due to a lat issue, interim manager Chad Tracy told The Boston Globe's Tim Healey. Chapman had been dealing with it for a couple of days, and the Red Sox will be "conservative" with it, according to Tracy. With Chapman unavailable on Thursday night, right-hander Garrett Whitlock came in to pick up the save, throwing a clean inning with one walk to lower his season ERA to 1.78. The Red Sox will need Chapman down the stretch as they hunt for a playoff spot in the American League, but it sounds like the veteran closer might not be available going into Friday's series opener against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays. The nine-time All-Star and two-time closer of the year has been excellent for the BoSox as their primary closer in 2026, posting a 1.95 ERA (2.60 FIP), a 1.14 WHIP, 34 saves, 68 strikeouts, and 23 walks in his 50 2/3 innings pitched in his 17th year in the big leagues. Fantasy managers desperate for some saves at this juncture should look to pick up Whitlock off the waiver wire.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey