Seaver King Producing Tremendous Minor-League Season at Age 23
Sep 18, 2026, 1:35 PM ETWashington Nationals infield prospect Seaver King hit his 20th homer of the season on Wednesday night at Triple-A Rochester to put an exclamation point on his breakout 2026 season in the minor leagues. Between Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester this season, King has hit .306 with those 20 homers and 73 RBI to go with 85 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. It's a complete stat line from the Wake Forest grad, but he hasn't received a call-up yet from the Nationals. He is the No. 4 prospect in the Nationals system and has a 50-grade hit tool with 45-grade power and 70-grade speed. Look for King's strong minor league season at age 23 to give him a shot at breaking camp with the major league team in 2027. He has done everything he can to prove worthy of the opportunity and would be a good fantasy player to target in 2027 drafts.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
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Dax Kilby Makes Most of Injury-Shortened Minor-League Season
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 1:28 PM ETNew York Yankees shortstop prospect Dax Kilby missed much of the 2026 season with a hamstring injury but returned to hit four homers and 26 RBI in 124 at-bats with a .242 batting average and 27 runs scored with 12 stolen bases. The 19-year-old was the first-round pick of the Yankees in the 2025 MLB Draft and slots in at No. 2 on the team's prospect list. He has a 60-grade hit tool with 60-grade speed and 50-grade power. Speed looks to be a big part of the youngster's game, and swiping 12 bags in his limited time this season proves that. He looks to be a few years away, at least from a big-league debut, but he looks like a potential five-category star at the shortstop position. Kilby looks like a strong dynasty league addition with the potential to be a fantasy stud.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
JoJo Parker Hitting Nicely at High-A Vancouver
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 1:20 PM ETToronto Blue Jays shortstop prospect JoJo Parker has shown off his hitting skills at High-A Vancouver since his recent call-up at age 20. In 21 games at Vancouver, Parker is hitting .316, which is a big improvement from his .256 batting average at Single-A Dunedin for most of the year. Parker has combined across both levels to steal 28 bases this season and score 85 runs. The left-handed hitter is the top overall prospect for the Blue Jays and has a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Parker has nice size at the shortstop position and has done enough with his bat and on the basepaths to prove why he is so highly regarded as a prospect. Look for Parker to debut with the Blue Jays in a few years, and he should be added to the list of future star fantasy shortstops.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Since Return From Injury, Alfredo Duno Has Done Nothing But Hit
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 1:11 PM ETCincinnati Reds catcher prospect Alfredo Duno came back from a right hamstring injury on August 26 and since then has been red-hot with the bat for Double-A Chattanooga. Since that return date, Duno has hit 20-for-55 (.364) with no homers and six RBI. Altogether this season, between two levels of the minors, the 20-year-old is hitting .281 with 19 homers and 61 RBI in 363 at bats with 64 runs scored. The right-handed hitter is the top overall prospect in the Reds system and figures to be their catcher of the future. He has a 55-grade hit tool with 55-grade power. At just 20 years old, Duno has done a nice job so far in the minor leagues. While there is growth to be had, he looks like a future big league star and a plus fantasy contributor. It's nice to see him hit so well coming back from his injury to close out the season. He appears to be a few years away from a big-league debut.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Eduardo Quintero Shows Off Speed In Minor Leagues
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 1:00 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect Eduardo Quintero had a nice season in the minor leagues in 2026 at age 21, but nothing stood out more statistically than his 44 combined stolen bases with a combined .308 batting average. Quintero spent pretty much the whole season with High-A Glendale and hit 13 homers with 70 RBI and scored 108 runs. The Venezuelan is the No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers' organization and boasts 60-grade speed with a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power. The right-handed hitter proved he can be a huge stolen base threat and with his ability to get on base as he showed with his high batting average, that make for a great combination. Quintero showed why he is so highly regarded with an excellent season at 21 years old and should bring that to the major leagues and the Los Angeles Dodgers in a few years.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Eric Hartman Struggling With Bat Since Call-Up to Double-A Columbus
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 12:51 PM ETAtlanta Braves outfield prospect Eric Hartman has had a good minor league season at age 20, but has struggled since his call-up in early August to Double-A Columbus. In 34 games with Columbus, the left-handed hitter has two homers and 10 RBI while hitting just .182. He does, however, have 18 stolen bases, which is a great sign despite the struggles in the batting average department. Hartman is the top prospect in the Braves' system and boasts 70-grade speed with a 55-grade hit tool and 50-grade power. Between Columbus and High-A Rome this season, Hartman has shown off that speed with 56 combined stolen bases to go with 26 homers and 74 RBI and a combined .249 batting average. Hartman looks like the real deal with his stolen base threat and that makes him a potential five-tool player and fantasy contributor a few years down the road.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Aroldis Chapman Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 11:44 PM ETBoston Red Sox left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman (lat) was unavailable to pitch in Thursday night's game in Texas against the Rangers due to a lat issue, interim manager Chad Tracy told The Boston Globe's Tim Healey. Chapman had been dealing with it for a couple of days, and the Red Sox will be "conservative" with it, according to Tracy. With Chapman unavailable on Thursday night, right-hander Garrett Whitlock came in to pick up the save, throwing a clean inning with one walk to lower his season ERA to 1.78. The Red Sox will need Chapman down the stretch as they hunt for a playoff spot in the American League, but it sounds like the veteran closer might not be available going into Friday's series opener against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays. The nine-time All-Star and two-time closer of the year has been excellent for the BoSox as their primary closer in 2026, posting a 1.95 ERA (2.60 FIP), a 1.14 WHIP, 34 saves, 68 strikeouts, and 23 walks in his 50 2/3 innings pitched in his 17th year in the big leagues. Fantasy managers desperate for some saves at this juncture should look to pick up Whitlock off the waiver wire.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Willson Contreras Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 11:35 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (hand) was diagnosed with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch in the eighth inning in Thursday night's comeback win over the Texas Rangers, interim manager Chad Tracy told Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Contreras is considered day-to-day after X-rays on his hand came back negative, so there could be a chance that he will be available for the start of a new series on Friday against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays. If the four-time All-Star does miss any time this weekend, expect Nick Sogard to take over at first base for Boston. Contreras came into Thursday's game with a strong .275/.386/.519 slash line on the year with a .906 OPS, a career-high 27 home runs, 81 RBI, 68 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 128 games across 529 plate appearances. Fantasy managers are hoping that he can finish strong after slumping to a .217 average (18-for-83) in 23 games in August. The 34-year-old veteran has been a must-start in all traditional fantasy leagues in 2026 in his first year with the BoSox.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Willson Contreras Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 11:22 PM ETBoston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (hand) was removed from Thursday's game early against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning after he was hit on the hand by a pitch, according to Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. Before leaving, Contreras went 1-for-3 at the plate with a strikeout in the eventual 4-3 win at Globe Life Field. Fantasy managers will want to be on the lookout for Contreras' X-ray results, which will determine how much time he might have to miss. Hopefully, X-rays come back negative, and he will be able to return to the starting lineup for Friday's series opener in Tampa against the division-rival Rays. The 34-year-old Venezuelan and four-time All-Star has had an excellent first year in Boston in 2026, going into Thursday's game with a .275/.386/.519 slash line with a .906 OPS, a career-high 27 home runs, 81 RBI, 68 runs scored, and three stolen bases in his 128 games and 529 plate appearances. Nick Sogard slid over to first base from second base on Thursday after Contreras left, and he could be the favorite for playing time at first if Contreras misses any time late in the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Mac Cerullo
Jeff McNeil Re-Emerging as a Viable Waiver-Wire Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 11:00 PM ETAcross 487 plate appearances in 2026, Athletics second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil is hitting .268/.315/.371 with eight home runs, 54 RBI, 49 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. The 34-year-old does not profile as a power source, as he's logged a tiny 1.8% barrel rate this year. However, McNeil has struck out in just 11.3% of his plate appearances. The veteran lefty has been a high-end source of batting average in the second half of the season, hitting .333 across 190 plate appearances since the All-Star break. He's also moved into a prominent spot in the banged-up A's lineup, batting second in each of his last 11 games played. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, McNeil profiles as an under-the-radar source of batting average and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Dominic Canzone Remains a Reliable Source of Power and Run Production
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 10:50 PM ETAcross 492 plate appearances in 2026, Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone is hitting .257/.327/.481 with 22 home runs, 69 RBI, 55 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The lefty slugger opened the year as a big-side platoon bat, but he's held his own against left-handed pitching this season with an .833 OPS. As a result, Canzone has worked his way into everyday playing time in the heart of the Mariners lineup. The 29-year-old's underlying contact metrics support his production, as he's posted a 12.1% barrel rate and a 44.8% hard-hit rate. He's also limited his swing-and-miss, logging a manageable 21.5% strikeout rate. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Canzone profiles as a steady source of power and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Bryce Eldridge Has Emerged as a Must-Roster Power Bat
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 10:41 PM ETAcross 448 plate appearances in 2026, San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge hit .269/.364/.461 with 17 home runs, 57 RBI, 50 runs scored, and one stolen base. The 21-year-old owns an elevated 26.6% strikeout rate. However, he's also posted a solid 11.5% barrel rate and an excellent 52.2% hard-hit rate. Across 170 plate appearances since the start of August, Eldridge is hitting .301. Playing his home games in San Francisco's pitcher-friendly Oracle Park is not the best fit for the lefty-swinging Eldridge's power upside, but the young slugger may have enough talent to overcome the imperfect situation. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Eldridge profiles as a must-roster first baseman who should provide power and run production for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kodai Senga Remains a Priority Closer Target on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 10:27 PM ETNew York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga suffered through a rough start to the 2026 season while working as a starting pitcher. However, since being shifted into a high-leverage bullpen role in early August, Senga has turned his season around. Across his last 15 1/3 innings pitched, Senga has allowed just four earned runs while recording 20 strikeouts. With Mets closer Devin Williams (shoulder) sidelined by a shoulder injury, Senga has also established himself as the preferred ninth-inning option in New York. The 33-year-old has seven saves on the year, all of which have come since August 10. The veteran right-hander's average fastball velocity has climbed back up to 96.3 miles per hour, and he's posted a 26.7% strikeout rate. In any league where Senga remains available, he profiles as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Spencer Jones Carries High-End Power/Speed Upside on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 10:16 PM ETAcross 261 plate appearances in 2026, New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones is hitting .252/.323/.440 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI, 32 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. Swing-and-miss is the obvious red flag in Jones' profile, as he's struck out in 36% of his plate appearances. However, the 25-year-old has also posted a 14.8% barrel rate and a 53.5% hard-hit rate. With Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) on the injured list, Jones has established himself as the everyday center fielder in New York. As long as he continues to see regular playing time, Jones profiles as a potential high-end source of both power and speed and should be added off the waiver wire in any league where he is not already rostered.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Henry Bolte a Must-Roster Outfielder Amid September Power Surge
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 10:10 PM ETAcross 432 plate appearances in 2026, Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte is hitting .275/.358/.402 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases. Since making his MLB debut in mid-May, the 23-year-old has emerged as an everyday staple in his team's outfield. Bolte's 28.5% strikeout rate is elevated, but he consistently hits the ball hard (47.5% hard-hit rate). Bolte also hits the ball on the ground a ton, which, when combined with his elite speed, allows him to run a high batting average on balls in play. Bolte is also in the midst of a power surge of late, as he's hit five home runs across 64 plate appearances in September. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Bolte profiles as a must-roster fantasy outfielder with five-category upside.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Williams Throws Live Batting Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:39 PM ETNew York Mets right-handed reliever Devin Williams (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session on Thursday, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The Mets will wait until Friday to determine if Williams is ready to be activated from the 15-day injured list. It sounds like the Mets will script Williams' appearances once he returns to the major-league roster, so he will not necessarily be closing games down the stretch of the Mets' disappointing 2026 campaign. Former right-handed starter Kodai Senga has settled down into the team's closer job with Williams on the IL late in the season, so it is possible that Williams will not see a single save chance to close out the year. The 31-year-old former National League Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star has struggled in his first year in Queens, posting a 4.66 ERA (3.10 FIP), 1.65 WHIP, 16 saves, 51 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 38 2/3 innings out of the Mets' bullpen. Fantasy managers fighting for a championship going into next week should not have any plans to use Williams in their lineup.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Anthony DiComo
Luis Castillo Moving to the Bullpen
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:15 PM ETChicago White Sox veteran right-hander Luis Castillo has been moved to the bullpen, manager Will Venable told Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Castillo, who was acquired by the White Sox from the Seattle Mariners at this year's trade deadline, has really struggled since joining the team, going 1-2 with a 7.76 ERA (6.30 FIP) and 1.79 WHIP with 25 strikeouts and 11 walks in 29 innings pitched across his seven appearances (six starts). The 33-year-old Dominican hurler has allowed 17 earned runs on 26 hits (five home runs) while walking seven and striking out nine in his last 13 1/3 innings pitched for Chicago since Aug. 22. Castillo just has not been good and will now finish out the 2026 campaign as a reliever for the Pale Hose as they look to close out the American League Central division. Overall this year, Castillo has gone 4-11 with a career-worst 5.67 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, and 111:43 K:BB in 128 2/3 innings pitched in 27 outings (23 starts) with the M's and White Sox.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN Chicago - Jesse Rogers
Cal Quantrill Says He's Good to Make his Next Start
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 4:58 PM ETTexas Rangers right-hander Cal Quantrill (back) said his back is fine and that he will make his next start, according to Jeff Wilson of All City DLLS. It sounds like Quantrill will make his next start on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 31-year-old veteran dealt with back tightness in his most recent outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he picked up his ninth win of the year and held the Snakes to two earned runs while walking none and striking out four in six innings for a quality start. Quantrill has been very solid for the Rangers in 2026, going 9-5 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched across his 14 starts and 31 total appearances. He has allowed more than three runs in just one of his 12 appearances since the All-Star break, and he has a 1.80 ERA with seven walks and 42 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched since the start of August. The Rangers are going to need Quantrill to come through this weekend as they chase a playoff spot in the American League. Quantrill threw four shutout innings with a walk and five strikeouts against Toronto back on June 27 for a no-decision.--Keith Hernandez
Source: All City DLLS - Jeff Wilson
Colson Montgomery Out With Wrist Injury on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 4:08 PM ETChicago White Sox infielder Colson Montgomery (wrist) is not in the team's starting lineup on Thursday against the division-rival Detroit Tigers and left-hander Framber Valdez, according to MLB.com. Miguel Vargas is playing third base and batting third, with Luisangel Acuna playing shortstop and batting eighth. Montgomery will sit this one out after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist on Wednesday, but thankfully, X-rays were negative, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Friday to see if the left-handed slugger is back in action for Game 2 of the series against Detroit in Chicago. The 24-year-old former 22nd overall pick in 2021 is hitting just over the Mendoza Line, has an on-base percentage under .300, and has struck out a league-high 211 times in 604 plate appearances, but fantasy managers cannot argue with his power. Montgomery has clubbed 31 home runs and driven in 84 RBI in 144 games after he hit 21 homers and drove in 55 runs in just 71 games as a rookie in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Tate Southisene Headed to Arizona Fall League
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 17, 2026, 3:47 PM ETAtlanta Braves infield prospect Tate Southisene had a solid 2026 season that started at Single-A and moved to High-A after 51 games. High-A proved a bit more challenging in terms of batting average (.297 vs. .255), but there was not a significant jump in strikeout rate, and his walk rate remained superb at 15.8 percent. The former first-rounder was promoted to Double-A for a single game to end the season, finishing with a .278/.408/.467 slash line with 12 home runs and 45 steals across all three levels. Though it was just one game, the promotion to Double-A is meaningful, especially considering the right-handed hitter is also being sent to the Arizona Fall League for some additional work. That could be an indication that the Braves see him as part of their future and want to get him prepared for a full season at Double-A, with some time at Triple-A potentially later in the year. There is enough contact and power here to go along with his elite speed that should keep the 19-year-old on the dynasty radar, particularly with a 2028 debut in sight.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Sebastian Walcott Fully Recovered With a 2027 Debut Trajectory
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 17, 2026, 3:33 PM ETTexas Rangers shortstop prospect Sebastian Walcott hasn't shown any signs of rust after missing the first half of the season as a result of an internal brace procedure on his elbow. The Rangers' top-ranked prospect (MLB No. 9) played 37 games at Double-A Frisco, hitting .322 with a .983 OPS, nine home runs, and 11 stolen bases for the RoughRiders while being the team's full-time designated hitter. That changed on Tuesday when the 6-foot-4 Bahamian manned short for Frisco in Game 1 of their playoff series. The 6-foot-5 slugger went 0-for-2 but drew three walks in the contest and stole a base (he was also caught stealing once). He appears to be fully recovered and is likely ticketed for Triple-A to start next season. Though he is young, the 20-year-old has a real shot to debut for the Rangers in 2027, and with his mouthwatering combination of hit, power, and run tools, he's a fantasy star-in-the-making.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com