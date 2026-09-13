Ryan Blaney a Standout in Practice at Gateway

Sep 13, 2026, 10:37 AM ET
All eyes were on the No. 12 Ford on Saturday at Gateway, as Ryan Blaney laid down the fastest lap in the practice session and also had the best 10-lap average. He ranked second-fastest in both 15- and 20-lap averages, while ranking first in 25-lap average. In other words, Blaney has a really good car for the Enjoy Illinois 300, and he qualified third for the race. In four career starts at this track, the Team Penske driver has yet to find victory lane, but he does have a pair of fourth-place finishes to his credit (including last season), and he ran sixth here in 2023. This weekend, Blaney ($10.7K on DraftKings) should be a popular DFS pick, as he has race-winning upside and dominator potential as well. After practice on Saturday, Blaney stated, "I think we're in the ballgame," during an interview with the TV crew.--Jordan McAbeeSource: PitByNumbers