Judge Seals Video Altercation in Josh Jacobs Case
Josh Jacobs has requested that the judge seal the video of the altercation in his case. This situation makes it tricky for the NFL going forward. They could tell Jacobs he can't play until the video is released to the public. Otherwise, the league risks another Ray Rice situation, where the media somehow releases the video while they continue to let Jacobs play. For now, Jacobs is on paid leave, and he'll remain there until the NFL determines the correct discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy. It will be difficult for the league to decide on a punishment when Jacobs is having the judge seal the evidence.
Source: Pro Football Talk
Source: Pro Football Talk