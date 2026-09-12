RJ Harvey a Low-End Flex Option vs. Chiefs
RJ Harvey will open the regular season in Kansas City on Monday Night Football. The 25-year-old is expected to specialize as the pass-catching running back in a crowded room after the team brought back J.K. Dobbins and drafted Jonah Coleman in the fourth round. Harvey finished his rookie season as the RB20 in PPR scoring and touchdown-reliant down the stretch. He is RotoBaller's PPR RB44 entering Week 1 with a semi-difficult matchup. The Chiefs' defense allowed the 10th fewest rushing yards and the 12th fewest rushing touchdowns last season. However, the Chiefs did struggle against pass-catching running backs last year, and the secondary took a major talent hit this offseason with the departure of their top three cornerbacks. Harvey should be viewed as a low-end flex option heading into Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com