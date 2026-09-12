Tim Patrick Placed on Injured Reserve
Tim Patrick (groin) is being placed on injured reserve, according to Zack Rosenblatt. Patrick was already ruled out for Sunday's opener against Tennessee after missing practice Thursday and Friday, and now he will be sidelined for at least four games. The veteran signed with New York in May after spending last season with Jacksonville, where he caught 15 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns across 16 games. Patrick was buried on a Jets depth chart that already includes Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr., Isaiah Williams and Arian Smith, so there was not much fantasy value here even before the injury. His absence could create a few extra snaps elsewhere in the receiver rotation, but there is no obvious waiver-wire winner from this move. Patrick can be left on waivers in standard leagues while he works his way back.
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Source: Zack Rosenblatt