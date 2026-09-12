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Tre' Harris Remains Hidden in Crowded Offense for Week 1

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Sep 12, 2026, 1:22 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers wideout Tre' Harris had a quiet offseason heading into his sophomore campaign, even though his offense was often discussed with the arrival of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. McDaniel is viewed as an offensive guru who has called plays for some of the most explosive offenses over the last few seasons. However, Harris has been overlooked by analysts even as they have attempted to get as much exposure to the offense as possible. The 24-year-old will likely be deployed as the WR3 in the Chargers' offense that has heavy target competition with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Charlie Kolar, Omarion Hampton, and Keaton Mitchell all vying for targets. Harris is RotoBaller's PPR WR72 in a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Cardinals defense allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns (31), ninth-most completions (375), and 10th-most passing yards (4,128) last season. Harris should remain out of fantasy lineups in Week 1 and should be viewed only as a touchdown-dependent flex option for managers in a tough spot in deeper leagues.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
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