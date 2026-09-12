Titans D/ST a Top-12 Fantasy Unit Against Jets in Week 1

Sep 12, 2026, 1:14 PM ET
The Tennessee Titans defense/special teams unit is not projected to be a defense that fantasy managers will want to be starting each and every week in 2026, but in their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets, they are squarely in the streaming conversation. New Titans head coach Robert Saleh, who comes from a defensive background, will be looking to turn Tennessee around on that side of the ball after they allowed 28.1 points per game (fifth-most in the league) and 345.1 yards per game in 2025. Respected defensive coordinator Gus Bradley should be able to help Saleh get more out of this Titans unit, which is anchored by star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. They upgraded the defense in the offseason with John Franklin
-Myers, Jermaine Johnson II, and Solomon Thomas. Against the new-look Jets offense led by veteran QB Geno Smith
, who threw 17 interceptions with the Raiders last year, the Titans defense has upside as a streaming sleeper out of the gate in 2026.--Keith HernandezSource: Pro Football Reference