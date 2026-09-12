Brian Robinson Jr. has Flex Appeal with Potential Goal Line Work
Brian Robinson Jr. will complement Bijan Robinson in the backfield for Sunday's road matchup against the Steelers. That role could be a lucrative one, as last year's RB2 in Atlanta, Tyler Allgeier, racked up eight rushing touchdowns, much to the dismay of Bijan Robinson managers. Though Robinson Jr. had a career-low 400 rushing yards in San Francisco last season, he averaged 776 yards rushing per season from 2022 to 2024 with Washington, despite playing in no more than 15 games during that time, and totaled a career-high eight rush TDs in 2024, so he has legitimate goal-scoring ability. Even so, he projects as more of a low-end flex play this week, with Atlanta (+6) having an implied point total of just 17.5 and potentially needing to lean on the pass later in the contest as they try to play catch-up. The 27-year-old ranks as a low-end FLEX/RB5 at RotoBaller, but is still one of the top RB handcuffs heading into Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller