Kaleb Johnson Is Set for Debut with Packers, but Exact Role is Cloudy
Kaleb Johnson will make his debut with the Green Bay Packers in a Week 1 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings to begin the 2026 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Johnson to the Packers in late August. With running back Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List, the Packers will rely on a committee of MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and Johnson in the backfield. How exactly that rotation works out is anybody's guess right now, but Lloyd is currently listed as the starter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently said that Johnson could certainly play a role right away for Green Bay. The Vikings allowed 124.1 rushing yards per game in 2025. Johnson enters the matchup with the Vikings as the No. 68 running back for Week 1, according to RotoBaller. It is probably best to leave Johnson, who is rostered in just 9% of Yahoo leagues, on the bench or waiver wire for Week 1 and monitor how things progress.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller