George Pickens A Borderline WR1 In Week 1
George Pickens proved he was one of the best overall wideouts in the NFL in 2025. His production certainly benefited from the injury to elite WR teammate CeeDee Lamb, but even when both were on the field, Pickens clearly looked like and produced like the better receiver. This season, Lamb should be fully healthy from his ankle sprain last season, so perhaps he presents more of a challenge to Pickens' dominance. Still, the Cowboys have one of the best passing offenses in the NFL, and it's capable of supporting two high-end fantasy football producers. Pickens is healthy, and has been monstrously difficult to defend in contested catch situations and downfield targets. He has fantastic hands and top-tier concentration and strength at the catch point. Pickens is a must-start in all fantasy leagues for Week 1 against the New York Giants, who have had trouble with their pass defense for many seasons now.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller