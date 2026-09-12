Garrett Wilson Brings WR1 Upside Into Season Opener
Garrett Wilson returns healthy for Sunday's opener against Tennessee after a knee injury limited him to seven games in 2025. Wilson still caught 36 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns during the shortened season, and his last full campaign showed the volume he can command. He finished 2024 with 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns, completing a run of three straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career. Geno Smith now takes over at quarterback, with Wilson remaining the clear No. 1 option in Frank Reich's offense. Tennessee allowed 30 passing touchdowns and 8.2 yards per attempt last season, although Robert Saleh has since taken over as head coach. RotoBaller ranks Wilson WR15 for Week 1. His target ceiling makes him a strong high-end WR2 with a realistic path to WR1 production in the opener.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller