Khalil Shakir Offers PPR Value Against Houston
Khalil Shakir returns to Houston after one of his best games of 2025, when he caught eight of 10 targets for 110 yards in a 23-19 loss to the Texans. Shakir finished the season with 72 receptions for 719 yards and four touchdowns across 16 games, remaining one of Josh Allen's most reliable short-area options. That role could be useful again against a Houston defense that recorded 47 sacks last year and consistently pressured Allen in the previous meeting. The target picture is more crowded this time, however, with DJ Moore now in Buffalo and Dalton Kincaid healthy after missing last year's matchup. Shakir is WR48 in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings. His catch volume gives him some value as a deeper PPR FLEX, but the added competition makes him much harder to trust in non-PPR formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller