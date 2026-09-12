Jared Goff a Low-End QB1 Option in Week 1
Jared Goff completed 68.0% of his pass attempts for 4,564 yards, 34 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Goff has consistently led potent Lions' passing attacks in recent years, recording three consecutive seasons with at least 4,500 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. Entering 2026, Detroit has once again assembled a formidable group of offensive weapons around Goff. In Week 1, the Lions will host the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans fielded a fairly formidable passing defense in 2025, allowing the fifth-fewest total passing yards (3,336) and 12th-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.8) in the NFL. Still, Goff has all his top pass-catchers healthy to start the season and has traditionally provided fantasy managers with a very high production floor when playing at home. In Week 1 against New Orleans, Goff profiles as a low-end fantasy QB1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller