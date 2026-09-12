Chris Bell Has the Potential to Emerge in Miami's Offense
Chris Bell was named as one of the team's starting receivers in his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. An ACL tear ended his college career at Louisville and caused him to slide to the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Even though he missed most of his first training camp while rehabbing, he has made a splash right away with a quick acclimation to the Dolphins' offense. He only played one preseason game, but he was targeted five times in about 10 minutes of game action. In Week 1, Bell is RotoBaller's WR73, just behind teammates Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington. Bell could end up being the top fantasy receiver in Miami's offense at some point this season, and he has a huge opportunity ahead of him. He's extremely high risk for Week 1, but he's a rookie to monitor moving forward.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller