Josh Downs is an Intriguing Option for Deep Leagues in Week 1
Josh Downs (calf) practiced in full all week and looks to put his minor training camp injury behind him as he goes into Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Admittedly, Downs is coming off a rough 2025 season, setting career lows in receiving yards (566), targets (88), and receptions (58). Even though Michael Pittman Jr. moved on during the offseason, Downs will still share targets with freshly acquired veteran Keenan Allen and Alec Pierce (heel), with the latter possibly being on a snap count in Week 1. Downs showed promise last year between Weeks 6 and 9 with quarterback Daniel Jones, finishing as a WR2 in each week except for Week 7 when he was ruled out due to a concussion. Looking to this Sunday, Downs has a decent matchup against the Ravens defense, which ranked in the bottom five against wide receivers last year. However, the Ravens defense got a massive overhaul in the offseason and will almost certainly show different schemes this year under new head coach Jesse Minter. This week, Downs is Rotoballer's WR33, placing him firmly in WR3/low-end flex territory, but with high upside.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN