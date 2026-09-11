D'Andre Swift Lands Three-Year Extension
D'Andre Swift is sticking around for a while. Swift and the Bears have agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million extension with $27.5 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter. He was entering the final season of the three-year deal he signed with Chicago in 2024, so there had been some uncertainty about what came next. Not anymore. Swift is coming off his best rushing season, finishing 2025 with 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns on 223 carries while adding 34 catches for 299 yards and another score. Kyle Monangai earned plenty of work himself as a rookie, and that part of the backfield isn't suddenly going away because of this deal. Still, giving Swift this much guaranteed money is a pretty clear sign that Chicago wants him around beyond 2026. His immediate redraft outlook remains in the RB2 range, but the extension gives dynasty managers considerably more security than they had entering the week.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter