Bengals Defense With A Tough Matchup In Week 1

Sep 11, 2026, 3:22 PM ET
The Cincinnati Bengals defense has a tough matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. The Bengals defense was among the worst defenses in the NFL in 2025, allowing the third-most points just behind the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. While the Jets and Cowboys defensive units are expected to be much improved this season, the same optimism is not surrounding the Cincinnati unit. The Bengals defense is also facing injuries with Shemar Stewart listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest. Even if this defensive unit were at full strength, they would still have a hard time slowing down the Buccaneers offense. The Bengals defense is ranked 29th in our RotoBaller Week 1 rankings, making them a unit to avoid this week and probably most weeks moving forward.--Joshua CostelloSource: Cincinnati Bengals - Twitter